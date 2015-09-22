"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, September 20 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Even a substantial NFL lead-in couldn't give The 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards the boost Fox was hoping for. Male and female NFL fans apparently switched over to NBC instead of staying on Fox, because SNF on NBC was easily the top-rated and most-watched program of the night. The Emmys fell behind the big game and other NFL-themed primetime programming in terms of demo ratings and average total viewers.

The Emmys scored 11.9 million total viewers, a 3.6 P18-49 rating. The P18-49 rating is -15% from last year’s Emmys on NBC, which earned a 4.2 in the demo. The 11.9 million total viewer figure is -24% from last year’s Emmys, which averaged 15.6 million total viewers.

Sunday Night Football averaged a 9.7 demo rating, a four-tenths drop off from the Sunday Night Football season premiere. This isn't an awful decline considering the second week of SNF is generally down from the first, as well as the high-profile competition it went up against. The game averaged 26.4 million total viewers, down from the 26.8 million that the season premiere averaged.

Fear The Walking Dead averaged a 3.3 Live+SD rating in the demo, down three-tenths from the previous week. This program will likely struggle against the competition from a Live+Same Day viewing standpoint, but the real test will be to see how the series performs after the arrival of Live+3 and Live+7 data. This AMC spinoff has consistently declined in demo Live+SD viewership since its massive premiere.

Big Brother (1.8) fell one-half point from the previous Sunday, and Univision's new boy band competition series (.8) fell one-tenth from the previous week's premiere.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data