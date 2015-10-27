"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, October 25 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- Sunday Night Football was the #1 primetime program of the night, though the Eagles and Panthers (7.6) were unable to match the Patriots/Colts (8.2) in P18-49, or in Total Viewers (20.6 million versus 22.9 million).
- The Walking Dead was the #1 cable program of the week in P18-49 and Total Viewers. The controversial episode brought in 13.1 million total viewers,+900,000 from the 10/18 episode. The 9pm telecast also averaged a 6.7 in P18-49, up a half point from the previous episode.
- A late-running Cowboys/Giants provided Fox with a strong Sunday night in primetime.After The OT, The Simpsons put up a 2.8 rating in the demo, a significant improvement from the 1.7 the 10/18 episode hauled. The episode averaged 6.8 million viewers in total, way up from the 3.7 million the 10/18 hauled.Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.0) was up eight-tenths of a point in P18-49, week-to-week.The Last Man on Earth (1.5) was up one-half point in the demo, week-to-week
- Without a late-afternoon NFL game, CBS was down week-to-week.60 Minutes lost almost half of its P18-49 audience, week-to-week, and lost over 3 million viewers in total (13.8 mil vs. 10.7 mil)Interestingly, Madam Secretary (1.25) was up by over 1 point in P18-49, and up by over 1 million in Total Viewers.The Good Wife held steady, while CSI:Cyber was up by two-tenths in P18-49, week-to-week.
- ABC held steady for the most part this past Sunday nightOnce Upon a Time (1.6) was the network's #1 program in P18-49. It was even week-to-week in P18-49, and slightly up in Total Viewers.Blood and Oil (.9) held steady in P18-49, but +300,000 in Total Viewers.Quantico (1.5) fell one-tenth in P18-49, and -200,000 in Total Viewers.
- After The Walking Dead, and Talking Dead, re-runs of The Walking Dead, Adult Swim's Family Guy, and American Dad rounded out cable's top five in P18-49.
- Primetime cable's most-watched Sunday night programs: The Walking Dead, Talking Dead, Discovery's Alaska: The Last Frontier, Food Network's Halloween Wars, and Disney Channel's Liv & Maddie.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.