"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, October 11 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- On Sunday, the #1 series on television (non-sports) among viewers in the core 18-49 demographic, and cable's most-watched show returned for its sixth season on AMC: The Walking Dead.
- The ratings monster grabbed a 7.4 Live+SD rating in the demo and 14.6 million total Live+SD viewers in its season premiere. The 14.6 million total viewer count is down from last year’s premiere and was the drama’s least-watched opener since Season 3 (which drew 10.9 mil). Time-shifted data will undoubtedly fix that stat.
- The Talking Dead was the second-highest-rated cable program of the night (2.9)
- Sunday Night Football, featuring the Giants and 49ers, averaged 20 million total viewers. SNF was the most-watched program of the night despite being down from last week's edition, which featured the Cowboys and Saints. Something tells me TWD had something to do with that significant decline.
- Benefiting from a significant lead-in, 60 Minutes was the highest-rated primetime series of the night (non-sports). Following was ABC's rookie drama Quantico (1.6), which was down three-tenths of a point week-to-week, and its lead-in Once Upon a Time (1.6), down two-tenths.
- ABC's primetime soap Blood & Oil (.9) continues to struggle at 9pm, falling four-tenths of a point in the core demo, week-to-week.
- CBS' Madam Secretary (1.5) was up one-tenth in the demo, week-to-week, while Fox's Family Guy (1.4) fell three-tenths of a point.
- America's Funniest Home Videos premiered to a 1.1 rating in the demo to go with 5.3 million total viewers.
- Back over on cable, Basketball Wives pulled a .9 for VH1, a one-tenth improvement from the previous week.
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians (.9) and the ALDS on FS1 both averaged a .9 rating in the core demo. KUWTK was up one-tenth week-to-week.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
