"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, July 26 2015

Univision's presentation of The 2015 Gold Cup Final, which featured a Mexico victory over Jamaica, was the highest-rated program of the night and of the entire week: (2.6).

Taking the #2 spot in the demo was a steady season finale of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud (2.0), followed by a one-tenth-boosted episode of Big Brother (1.9), and ABC's Battlebots (1.4), which was also up one-tenth in its season finale.

Celebrity Family Feud was the most-watched program of the evening across the landscape (8.7 million Live+SD viewers), giving ABC yet another Sunday night victory. That said, with both programs going on hiatus, this could be ABC's last Sunday night win for for some time.

The highly-anticipated premiere of the E! original docuseries I Am Cait (1.2) ended up being the highest-rated cable program of the evening. At 2.7 million total Live+SD viewers, it was only the third-most-watched cable program of the night, finishing behind TNT's The Last Ship and Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL.

The aforementioned Naked and Afraid XL (1.1) took second in the demo, despite losing one-tenth of a point from the previous Sunday. Right behind XL was HBO's dynamic duo of True Detective (1.0) and Ballers (.9). TD was steady with the previous Sunday's episode, while Ballers moved up one-tenth in the demo.

