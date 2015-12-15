"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, December 13 2015
Top 100 Shows: Sunday, December 13 2015 (Overnights)
BROADCAST
- Sunday Night Football took the night and the week. The December 13th game, a Patriots win over the Houston Texans, averaged a 7.0 in the 18-49 demo and 21 million viewers overall.The previous edition of SNF (Colts vs. Steelers on 12/6) averaged a 6.7 in P 18-49 and 19.2 million viewers in total.
- Thanks to a strong, late-afternoon NFL lead-in, Fox's The Simpsons was the #1 entertainment program of the night. The episode was up one tenth from the 12/6 episode in adults 18-49 (2.4 from 2.3).Sunday night's episode averaged 6 million viewers overall, up from the 5.5 million average on 12/6.
- Family Guy finished #2 overall in adults 18-49, holding even with last week (1.7).
- Brooklyn Nine Nine finished 3rd in the demo, holding even with a 1.7 as well.
- Last Man on Earth was even with the previous week in adults 18-49, but slightly down in total viewers.
- Over on ABC, the midseason finale of Quantico was up one tenth from the penultimate episode in P 18-49 (1.3 from 1.2), and up in total viewers (4.6 million from 4.4 million).
Top 10 Cable Originals (P 18-49)
Repeats/acquisitions are excluded.
- Bravo - The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1.4) - even week to week.
- AMC - Into the Badlands (1.0) - down one tenth week to week.
- E! - Keeping up with the Kardashians (0.94) - down two tenths week to week
- TLC - Jill & Jessa Counting On (special) (0.8)
- ESPN - NFL Countdown (0.7) - up one tenth week to week
- Discovery - Alaska: The Last Frontier (0.7) - down one tenth week to week
- ESPN - NFL Insiders (0.7)
- TNT - The Librarians (0.6) - up one tenth week to week
- Showtime - Homeland (0.6) - even week to week
- Spike - Bar Rescue (0.5)
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
