"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, October 24 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
College football and 48 Hours dominated Saturday's primetime daypart yet again.
- Despite a blowout by Ohio State over Big 10 rival Rutgers, Saturday Night Football on ABC was the highest-rated program of the night, both in P18-49 and 25-54. The 5.3 million viewers is -600,000 from the primetime game on 10/17 (Ohio State vs. Penn State).
- Fox College Football, featuring a surprisingly easy victory win by USC over #3 Utah, averaged a 1.0 in the demo.
- CBS' 48 Hours was the most-watched program of the night. The 5.6 million viewer average is +800,000 from the 10/17 episode.
- Dateline averaged a .8 in P18-49, and almost 5.1 million viewers in its return. It was the #2 entertainment program of the night, behind 48 Hours.
- The ABC Family premiere presentation of Pixar’s Monsters University was the top-rated cable program of the night, averaging a .83 in P18-49. It was also one of the five-highest-rated programs of the night across all of TV.
- A special Halloween-themed episode of the Hallmark Channel original The Good Witch was #1 in Total Viewers (2.7 million) across all of cable.
- ESPN's primetime presentation of Washington vs. Stanford was #3 in Total Viewers for a primetime cable program (preceded in the P18-49 ranks by ABC Family's Pixar'sMonsters University).
- BBC America's Doctor Who (.4) improved one-tenth in the demo from the 10/17 episode.
- Da Vinci's Demons returned to Starz for its 3rd and final season. The premiere only averaged 238,000 Total Viewers (L+SD data).
- Fellow Starz series Survivor's Remorse out-performed Demons, averaging 324,000 Total Viewers (L+SD data).
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data
