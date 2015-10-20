"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, October 17 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data
- Game 1 of the 2015 NLCS went to the New York Mets over the Chicago Cubs. TBS telecast of the matchup averaged a 2.3 in the P18-49 demo, a 2.6 in P25-54 and 7.9 million viewers in totalThis was the highest-rated and most-watched program of the night, and the highest-rated game of the 2015 MLB postseason to-dateIt was the highest-rated NLCS game since Game 7 of the 2012 NLCS between the Cardinals and Giants. That aired on Fox, not TBS.It was the highest-rated and most-watched MLB playoff game to air on TBS since Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS between the Cardinals and Phillies (Oct 7, 2011)
- Saturday Night Football on ABC, featuring top-ranked Ohio State's win over host Penn State, was the top-rated broadcast program of the evening, and six-tenths of a point up from the previous Saturday matchup between Miami and Florida State.
- Notre Dame Football on NBC (1.0) was the second-highest-rated program on broadcast, followed by CBS' 48 Hours (up one-tenth week-to-week), and Crimetime Saturday
- Disney Channel's Girl Meets World was the #1 cable entertainment program of the night in the key demos and total viewers. The previous Saturday episode (10/10) was a re-run.
- HBO's presentation of the blockbuster hit Taken 3 finished second in the demo among all cable entertainment programs, followed in the ratings ranks by ABC Family's presentation of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, The Cleveland Show (Adult Swim) and the Amy Schumer standup special on HBO.
- Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures was up one-tenth from last week's original episode, Cops held steady on Spike, and Doctor Who dropped one-tenth.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.