Top 100 Shows: Saturday, December 12 2015 (Overnights)

It was a unique Saturday night with college football off the primetime slate for the first time in months. Who took advantage? Let's find out:

CBS' 8 p.m. presentation of Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer was the #1 program of the night in key demos. The telecast garnered a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.7 in adults 25-54.The program was followed by Flight Before Christmas (0.8 in adults 18-49 / 3.3 million total viewers), and 48 Hours (0.7 in adults 18-49 / 4 million total viewers).

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data