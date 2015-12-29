"Top 100 Shows" - Friday, December 25 2015
Christmas Overnights
(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data)
- The NBA received presents in the form of ratings on Christmas Day. The marquee game of the season, Cleveland vs. Golden State, but up strong numbers relative to last Christmas: 3.9 in adults 18-49 and 11.2 million total viewers. The Christmas 2014 marquee game between Cleveland and Miami only averaged a 3.2 in the demo and 9.3 million viewers.
- ABC's presentation of A CMA Country Christmas was the #1 broadcast program in the demos, while an older-skewing Andy Griffith Special on CBS beat its timeslot counterpart Country Christmas in total viewers (5.2 million).
- Other notable programs which aired on Christmas night included a duo of primetime NBA games on ESPN; The Nightly News (0.9) and How The Grinch Stole Christmas (.08) on NBC; A Christmas Story on TBS; 20/20 on ABC (with Country Christmas as its lead-in); Discovery's Gold Rush: The Dirt, and a Doctor Who Christmas special on BBC America.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.