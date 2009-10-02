TLC Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

FREAKIN FABULOUS WITH CLINTON KELLY (MAKEOVER)

Clinton helps people across America dress better and their living spaces look better.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

THE GENERAL (MAKEOVER/DOCU-DRAMA)

Summer Baltzer, interior designer/contractor runs a family contracting business and wants the job done right.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

MOM INC. (DOCU-DRAMA)

LIVE WITH REGIS AND KELLY's Kelly Ripa and hubbie Mark (who also starred together on ALL MY CHILDREN) are developing projects at the network. About budding female entrepreneurs who are challenged to create a new business. Ripa appears in each episode.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010. Produced by Milojo Productions, the couple's company.

STAGE INVASION ( MAKEOVER/REAL ESTATE)

Host Lisa Lynch helps homeowners with staging to help sell their homes quickly for a better price.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.

WILD WEDDINGS (REALITY)

Six part series takes the veil off of wedding goofs and mishaps caught on tape.

Premiere Date: 2009-2010.