TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
TLC
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"Life Surprises"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
Still a non-fiction network, and other than the TURBO nights, more after the women than men. Less "get better and learn this"...now more like "let's look at THIS! (and we might learn something)" Fashion, extreme families and medicine, tattoos and property describes them pretty well these days. Here's how they describe it in one line: "TLC is an affirmative and connective experience."
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Reality, Lifestyle, Health/Medical, Property, Auto
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Women 25-54, except for Turbo Thursdays, which are M18-49, M25-54
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
99 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Discovery Communications, Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS:
Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery Health (will become OWN in January 2011), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel, Planet Green, Science Channel
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Main Phone: 240-662-2000
In LA: 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067
President/GM: Eileen O'Neill
EVP, Programming and Development, Steve Cheskin
SVP, Production and Development: Nancy Daniels
VP, Programming, Brent Zacky
VP, Development: Rita Mullin
VP, Production and Development, East Coast: Howard Lee
VP, Production and Development, West Coast: Denise Contis
VP, TLC Research: Laura Staro
Programming Manager, Jennifer McGovern
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
Start with the website: http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf. Make a tape of talent or a complicated concept; they accept paper treatment.
COMPETITION:
A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, E!, Style, Discovery, WE, Speed, HGTV, Food, Discovery Health, Oxygen
NETWORK URL:
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
