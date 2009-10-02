TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

TLC

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"Life Surprises"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

Still a non-fiction network, and other than the TURBO nights, more after the women than men. Less "get better and learn this"...now more like "let's look at THIS! (and we might learn something)" Fashion, extreme families and medicine, tattoos and property describes them pretty well these days. Here's how they describe it in one line: "TLC is an affirmative and connective experience."

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Reality, Lifestyle, Health/Medical, Property, Auto

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 25-54, except for Turbo Thursdays, which are M18-49, M25-54

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

99 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Discovery Communications, Inc.

SISTER NETWORKS:

Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery Health (will become OWN in January 2011), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel, Planet Green, Science Channel

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Main Phone: 240-662-2000

In LA: 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067

President/GM: Eileen O'Neill

EVP, Programming and Development, Steve Cheskin

SVP, Production and Development: Nancy Daniels

VP, Programming, Brent Zacky

VP, Development: Rita Mullin

VP, Production and Development, East Coast: Howard Lee

VP, Production and Development, West Coast: Denise Contis

VP, TLC Research: Laura Staro

Programming Manager, Jennifer McGovern

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

Start with the website: http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf. Make a tape of talent or a complicated concept; they accept paper treatment.

COMPETITION:

A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, E!, Style, Discovery, WE, Speed, HGTV, Food, Discovery Health, Oxygen

NETWORK URL:

http://tlc.discovery.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://tlc.discovery.com/tv-schedules/weekly.html