TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2006

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: TLC

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Life Surprises"



DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Still a non-fiction network, and other than the TURBO nights, more after the women than men. Less "get better and learn this," now more like "look at THIS!" (and we might learn something). Fashion, extreme families and medicine, tattoos and property describes them pretty well these days. Here's how they describe it in one line: "TLC is an affirmative and connective experience."



GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Reality, Lifestyle, Health/Medical, Property, Auto

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 25-54, except for Turbo Thursdays, which are M18-49, M25-54

NUMBER OFHOUSEHOLDS: 96.1 million

PARENT COMPANY: Discovery Communications, Inc.

SISTER NETWORKS:

Domestic: TLC HD, Discovery, Animal Planet, Planet Green, Discovery Health (Oprah Winfrey Network sometime in 2009), Fit TV, Military Channel, Discovery Home, Discovery HD, The Science Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Discovery Kids, BBC America Discovery en Español, Discovery Kids en Español, Discovery Viajar y Vivir

International: Discovery International Networks: UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Europe, Germany, India, Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Japan, Canada (with variations of USA networks in some territories), Discovery Civilisation, Discovery Wings, Discovery Geschichte, Discovery Travel & Living, Discovery Home & Health, Discovery Real Time, Discovery Turbo, People & Arts, Discovery Viajar y Vivir, Animal Planet International

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910 / 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067

Main Phone: 240-662-2000

President/GM: Eileen O'Neill

EVP, Programming and Development, Steve Cheskin

SVP, Production and Development: Nancy Daniels

VP, Programming, Brent Zacky

VP, Development: Rita Mullin

VP, Production and Development, East Coast: Howard Lee

VP, Production and Development, West Coast: Denise Contis

VP/TLC Research: Laura Staro

Programming Manager, Jennifer McGovern

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: Start with the website: http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf. Make a tape of talent or a complicated concept; they accept paper treatment.



COMPETITION: A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, E!, Style, Discovery, WE, Speed, HGTV, Food, Discovery Health, Oxygen

NETWORK URL:http://tlc.discovery.com/



CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://tlc.discovery.com/tv-schedules/weekly.html