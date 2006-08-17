TLC Performance/Schedule Analysis
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: TLC
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Life Surprises"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Still a non-fiction network, and other than the TURBO nights, more after the women than men. Less get better and learn this" now more like let's look at THIS! (and we might learn something)" Fashion, extreme families and medicine, tattoos and property describes them pretty well these days. Here's how they describe it in one line: TLC is an affirmative and connective experience."
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Reality, Lifestyle, Health/Medical, Property, Auto
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 25-54, except for Turbo Thursdays, which are M18-49, M25-54
NUMBER OFHOUSEHOLDS: 96.1 million
PARENT COMPANY: Discovery Communications, Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS:
Domestic: TLC HD, Discovery, Animal Planet, Planet Green, Discovery Health (Oprah Winfrey Network sometime in 2009), Fit TV, Military Channel, Discovery Home, Discovery HD, The Science Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Discovery Kids, BBC America Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Kids en Español, Discovery Viajar y Vivir
International: Discovery International Networks: UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Europe, Germany, India, Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Japan, Canada (with variations of USA networks in some territories), Discovery Civilisation, Discovery Wings, Discovery Geschichte, Discovery Travel & Living, Discovery Home & Health, Discovery Real Time, Discovery Turbo, People & Arts, Discovery Viajar y Vivir, Animal Planet International
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910 / 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067
Main Phone: 240-662-2000
President/GM: Eileen O'Neill
EVP, Programming and Development, Steve Cheskin
SVP, Production and Development: Nancy Daniels
VP, Programming, Brent Zacky
VP, Development: Rita Mullin
VP, Production and Development, East Coast: Howard Lee
VP, Production and Development, West Coast: Denise Contis
VP/TLC Research: Laura Staro
Programming Manager, Jennifer McGovern
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: Start with the website: http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf. Make a tape of talent or a complicated concept; they accept paper treatment.
COMPETITION: A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, E!, Style, Discovery, WE, Speed, HGTV, Food, Discovery Health, Oxygen
NETWORK URL:http://tlc.discovery.com/
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://tlc.discovery.com/tv-schedules/weekly.html
