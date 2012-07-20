TBS Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Monday night starts the week with a FAMILY GUY stack, and Tuesday follows with a stack of THE BIG BANG THEORY. The two programs mix it up on Wednesday and Thursday nights with FAMILY GUY leading into THE BIG BANG THEORY. TBS new round of original comedies is being launched on thursday nights as well. Friday through Sunday were all about movies on TBS for years, but now Tyler Perry programming brings women and African-American viewers to the network on Fridays, after getting the boot from its long-standing home on Wednesday nights. THE BIG BANG THEORY has staked a claim to yet another night – Saturday – where it runs from 8PM to 10PM each week, displacing a weekend movie.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

LIVE + SAME DAY PRIMETIME RATINGS COMPARISON June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

JUNE 2012: TBS continued its recent habit of posting impressive ratings gains compared to last year, while losing ground vs. the previous month. Live + SD Household ratings were up for three-fourths of the CableU 30 nets vs. May, but TBS took a 1% decline on household ratings and a 6% decline on target adults 18-49. On the bright side, numbers are well ahead of where they were last year, with bottom-line increases of 34% for households and 21% for adults 18-49.

THE BIG BANG THEORY is what is making the difference. With 56 telecasts running on four nights of the week, the acquired sitcom is changing the face of TBS. However, the face is getting older and more female. Previous ratings leaders, FAMILY GUY and THE OFFICE were a lot younger and a lot more male. TBS’ audience is 21% older than it was last year, and now has an even male/female skew.

FAMILY GUY continues to hold Monday nights with a three-hour stack. The show seems to have hit a plateau, as it held audience again vs. month ago, but dropped 28% of its core men 18-49 vs. last year.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays show triple digit improvements vs. last year where THE BIG BANG THEORY replaced THE OFFICE and Tyler Perry programs. HOUSE OF PAYNE in its new Friday night home is delivering 35% fewer women 18-49 this year, as opposed to its Wednesday night performance last year.

Thursday was the most varied night on the line-up, as an hour of FAMILY GUY leads into an hour of THE BIG BANG THEORY, which leads into TBS’ new original comedy MEN AT WORK, and then back for another half hour of THE BIG BANG THEORY. The goal is to finish the primetime block strong in order to give CONAN as big a lead-in as possible. Apparently it is working, as TBS reported that “CONAN recently posted solid year-over-year growth for June, with Live + Same Day deliveries up +21% among total viewers and +11% among adults 18-49 compared to June 2011.”

MEN AT WORK was panned by the critics, but the show is holding its own. Or at least its holding 78% of its own adult 18-49 audience vs. the premiere last month, and 85% of its BANG lead-in this month. Overall, the program average ranked second on TBS’ line-up, behind BANG. With more new comedies on the way, things are looking up for TBS.

Movies cap off the week, running all weekend. Titles were not as strong as they were in May, and were the biggest factor in holding down the bottom line average vs. last month.