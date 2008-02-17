Style Strategic Opportunities - February 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

JERSEYLICIOUS (DOCU-SOAP)

New Jersey stylists with big personalities are the centerpiece for this comedic docu-soap. This one hour series follows the lives of six stylists who work at a hot central New Jersey salon as they dish the latest gossip while styling hair, doing nails, and applying spray tans.

Premiere Date: Spring 2010. Produced by Endemol Ent.

TACKY HOUSE (REALITY)

A new intervention-style series hosted by designer Thom Filicia. Thom and his expert sidekicks will makeover rooms transforming them from tacky to tasteful.

Premiere Date: Spring 2010. Produced by Lynchpin Productions.

WHAT I HATE ABOUT ME (REALITY)

Hosted by Lisa Arch, is an unconventional makeover show that challenges women to address the 10 aspects of their lives they dislike the most. Along with the obligatory complaints about cellulite and relationships, the women who appear on the show will look to get a handle on everything from intra-family dynamics to the way they manage their financial affairs.

Premiere Date: January 2, 2010 at 9pm. 10 one-hour episodes ordered.