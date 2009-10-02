Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

Style

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"Before Meets After"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

24-hour network devoted to fashion, beauty, home, and entertaining.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Home

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

66 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Comcast

SISTER NETWORKS:

Comcast Sportsnet, Fearnet, E!, G4, Golf Channel, Versus, Sprout, TV One

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 Main Phone: 323 -954-2400

President: Ted Harbert

EVP, Style Network: Salaam Coleman-Smith

SVP, Development/New Series: Sarah Weidman

SVP, Development: Elaine Bauer-Brooks

SVP, Creative Director: Bear Fisher

SVP, Program Strategy, E! Networks: Cyndi McClellan

VP, Development and New Series: Merah Chung

VP, Production Services, E! and Style: Julie Nemeth

VP, Production Management, E! and Style: Joanne Bornstein

VP, Talent Development & Casting: Jennifer Danska

VP, Current Programming: Renee Simon

VP, Programming & Acquisitions: Katie Ackerman Buchanan

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

The network does not accept unsolicited materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.

COMPETITION:

WE, Oxygen, HGTV, DIY, TLC, Fine Living

NETWORK URL:

http://www.mystyle.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://www.mystyle.com/mystyle/shows/schedule.jsp