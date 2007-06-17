Trending

Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2007

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: Style 

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Before Meets After"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: 24-hour network devoted to fashion, beauty, home, and entertaining.


GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Home


TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.


NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 59 million

PARENT COMPANY: Comcast

SISTER NETWORKS:

E! Entertainment Television, QVC, Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, The Golf Channel, Versus, PBS Kids Sprout

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Main Phone: 323 -954-2400

President: Ted Harbert

EVP, Style Network: Salaam Coleman-Smith
EP, Development/New Series: Sarah Weidman
SVP, Development: Elaine Bauer-Brooks
VP, Production Services, E! and Style: Julie Nemeth
VP, Production Management, E! and Style: Joanne Bornstein
VP, Talent Development & Casting: Jennifer Danska
VP, Current Programming: Renee Simon
VP, Programming & Acquisitions: Katie Ackerman Buchanan


PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept unsolicited materials.  You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company.  There is no e-mail submission process.


COMPETITION: WE, Oxygen, HGTV, DIY, TLC, Fine Living


NETWORK URL:http://www.stylenetwork.com


CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.mystyle.com/mystyle/shows/schedule.jsp