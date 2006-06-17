Style Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2006
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: Style
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Before Meets After"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: 24-hour network devoted to fashion, beauty, home, and entertaining.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Home
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Women 25-49. Geared toward the upscale, educated professional female.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 59 million
PARENT COMPANY: Comcast
SISTER NETWORKS:
E! Entertainment Television, QVC, Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, The Golf Channel, Versus, PBS Kids Sprout
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Main Phone: 323 -954-2400
President: Ted Harbert
EVP, Style Network: Salaam Coleman-Smith
EP, Development/New Series: Sarah Weidman
SVP, Development: Elaine Bauer-Brooks
VP, Production Services, E! and Style: Julie Nemeth
VP, Production Management, E! and Style: Joanne Bornstein
VP, Talent Development & Casting: Jennifer Danska
VP, Current Programming: Renee Simon
VP, Programming & Acquisitions: Katie Ackerman Buchanan
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept unsolicited materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION: WE, Oxygen, HGTV, DIY, TLC, Fine Living
NETWORK URL:http://www.stylenetwork.com
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.mystyle.com/mystyle/shows/schedule.jsp
