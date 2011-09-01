Style Analysis - September 2011

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Style stands out from other channels mainly due to the fact that their programming offers more than personality-driven shows. They offer big personalities, really good stories, and feature true experts in their fields. While 80 percent of The Style Network's schedule is made up of original shows, 20 percent consists of acquisitions. They look for high-volume, established series that already come with a built-in brand. Along with their original programs, CLEAN HOUSE, KIMORA: LIFE IN THE FAB LANE, and WHOSE WEDDING IS IT ANYWAY?, their strategy has cemented the channel's relationship with its viewers.

Optimistic about its viewer base of "Shoptimists," a name that the network has given a group of consumers that the network categorizes as shopping enthusiasts, but brand loyalists. Style Network announced that it has picked up a trio of new series, renewed a pair of returning favorites and unveiled 10 series in development. Taking aim as a viewing destination for a group of women 18 to 49 who are positive, loyal and evolving, plus passionate shoppers and trendsetters.

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September vs. September 2010 (% Change)

Compared to a year ago September 2010, overall ratings were up. While share fell flat, delivery was up +42%, and Women 18-49 share rose +33%, respectively. Style achieved its most watched quarter in the network’s history and saw its largest year-over-year growth of any cable network among Women 18-49 and total viewers in primetime. Fueled by hit freshman series TIA & TAMERA and BIG RICH TEXAS, in addition to staples like JERSEYLICIOUS and GIULIANA & BILL. JERSEYLICIOUS was up +17% in overall delivery from one year ago.

The overall monthly primetime averages for ratings, share and demo delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share fell 33% and delivery dropped 13%, respectively. However, last month's premiere of TIA & TAMERA on August 8th more than quadrupled the network's primetime average among Women 18-49, in addition to being the the most-watched series launch in the network's history. While ratings didn't sustain last month's acclaim, they certainly held their own this month and TIA & TAMERA was the highest rated program on the network.

Season #3 of JERSEYLICIOUS continued with new episodes this month and was up +25% with Women 18-49 share. GIULIANA & BILL on Mondays, were down overall in key demos. Freshman series BIG RICH TEXAS has also gained momentum on Sundays nights as it continued to lead with female demos, and has proven to be a good lead-in to TIA & TAMERA.

Stacks of SEX AND THE CITY were down this month, despite being a strong acquisition for the channel that hits the core 18-49 female demos. SUPERNANNY fell flat. PROJECT RUNWAY, HOW DO I LOOK, and signature program CLEAN HOUSE were not on the schedule this month. MOVIES were up +14% delivery overall but were by no means were the focus of the line-up. There were two originals this month that premiered. WEDDING FABULOUS: SHERRI SHEPHERD GETS MARRIED, a one hour special and MOMSTER OF THE BRIDE, a 4-episode reality series which was about - weddings. A very common, popular theme for this network. MOMSTER was not able to retain its lead-in numbers, but SHERRI outperformed its lead-in and female demos considerably.

Overall, a solid month of original programming. With returning series, and a new premiere, this network has stood out in terms of ratings success and continues to climb month after month. At least a half a dozen reality shows are working on the channel, and the numbers are skewing young women. Style has been moving towards more consistent scheduling blocks, and a good ratio of off-network acquired and original series is making Style viewers more committed to watching their favorite programs in primetime.