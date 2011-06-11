Science Channel Analysis - June 2011

JUNE 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Several years after launch, the schedule grid still provides very little consistency week to week. Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between.

JUNE 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /June 2011 vs. June 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Similar to May, June saw year on year drops in the younger demo, while the older demos are flat. Men were down in both demos, offset by a rise in women. Monthly figures looked better. Stopping a four month downward slide, A18-49 and A25-54 were up from May. Again, women led the way. Median holds about the same this month, still one of the older ones in the CU landscape.

Across the week, no single night stands out. In real numbers, the difference between the top nights (Sunday/Wednesday) and the rest of the week is minimal. It does appear that 10pm bumps up a notch on most nights, indicating a build in viewers in the later hours.

THROUGH THE WORMHOLE on Wednesdays at 10pm stands out from the pack in June. The Morgan Freeman series had a full slate of premieres in June, with repeats stacked earlier on Wednesdays.

HOW IT'S MADE on Fridays also landed above average for the month. A handful of premieres accompanied by a slew of repeats filled the time.

The Memorial Day special KILLER ROBOTS: ROBOGAMES grabbed very solid numbers with men, making it the top rated telecast of the month.

LIFE ON THE LINE, a series focusing on dangerous jobs, had a less than stellar outing on Tuesday night, and was pulled from the schedule for the rest of the month.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Science Channel's addition to the Cable U Top 30 is a long time coming. The opportunity for growth is massive. The network name allows the brand to be as broad or narrow as one likes. The ratings are still lower than most networks, but are measurable enough to determine success and failure on individual programs. The channel has been commissioning original programming in increasing amounts the last few years. It's a must see for any producer looking to break into the Discovery Communications portfolio of networks.

Organizational changes at Discovery Communications once again shuffled the deck and placed Science Channel under new management. The network has shifted from an internal pairing with Discovery Channel to Animal Planet. The impact on the content and the schedule won't be known for a few months. Without the direct tie to the flagship, might we see fewer off Discovery series and more originals? Will Animal Planet's blue chip natural history find it's way over to Science? Stayed tuned.