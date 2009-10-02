Sci Fi Channel Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

ALIEN INVASION (1/2 HOUR ANIMATED SERIES)

Computer animated comedy from Dave Goetsch (EP, 3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN), the show follows two aliens as they try to take over the world from their home in Venice, California (where they aren't the weirdest beings in the neighborhood).

Premiere Date: TBA.

ALPHAS wt (ACTION/ADVENTURE)

A team of ordinary citizens who each possess their own unique and not always visible power, take the law into their own hands and uncover what the CIA, FBI and Pentagon have not been able or willing to solve. Written by Zak Penn and Michael Karnow,

Premiere Date: TBA. 90-minute pilot. Produced by Universal Cable Productions & BermanBraun Television.

AVERY HOUSE (DRAMA)

A New York family moves into a haunted house.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Tagline Television, NBC U TV Studio, and Mark Burnett.

THE AWESOMES (ANIMATION)

Workplace comedy about superheroes.

Premiere Date: TBA.

BEAST LEGENDS (REALITY)

Brings legendary creatures to life through state-of-the-art computer graphics.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Yap Films.

BEING HUMAN (DRAMA)

Based on the BBC original series about three 20-something roommates who happen to be a ghost, a vampire and a werewolf, who all lead double lives. Husband-and-wife duo Jeremy Carver (SUPERNATURAL) and Anna Fricke (PRIVILIGED) have been selected to write the series.

Premiere Date: Summer 2010. 13x60. Produced by RDF Media.

THE BISHOP (1 HOUR DRAMA)

When a young slacker finds out he has super powers, he sets out to find the truth behind who he is and where his powers come from. His adventures along the way reveal a secret past and the realization that he needs to embrace his new powers.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Brillstein-Grey.

BLINK (1 HOUR DRAMA)

A group of investigators figure out how to freeze time to prevent people from making wrong decisions that will change their lives forever.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Big Cattle.

BRAIN TRUST (ALTERNATIVE)

This series explores new ways and new technologies to perform every day tasks.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Idiot Box Productions.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT (1 HOUR DRAMA)

Series based on the 2004 feature film of the same name. THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT is about a man who discovers he has the ability to go back in time and change history.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by NBC Universal Television Studio with Film Engine's Anthony Rhulen and AJ Dix, and Benderspink's Chris Bender and J.C. Spink serving as executive producers.

DEVIL'S ADVOCATE (1 HOUR THRILLER)

From Executive Producer Mark Burnett and DreamWorks Television, a theology professor who uncovers the secret world of hidden societies, religious espionage and genetic research.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by NBC Universal Television Studios.

DEPUTIZED (DRAMEDY)

An average guy suddenly has special powers and becomes part of the inter-galactic police force.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2-hour pilot.

THE DIAMOND AGE (MINI-SERIES)

A prominent member of a conservative futuristic society grows concerned that the culture stifles creativity, and commissions a controversial interactive book for his daughter, which serves as her guide through a surreal alternate world. When the primer's provocative technology, which adapts to the reader's responses, falls into the hands of a young innocent, the girl's life is accidentally reprogrammed with dangerous results.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Smoke House.

THE DOME EXPERIMENT (REALITY)

Twelve test subjects from all walks of life (the leader, the worker, the entertainer, the provider, etc) will enter "The Dome", a completely sealed bio-environment. Relying on each other for all of their daily needs (food, shelter, entertainment, security), they will face a series of challenges and experiments designed to expose the true nature of humanity. The results will answer the question: what plays a bigger role - genetics or the environment?

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 3 Ball Productions.

EARTHLINGS (DRAMEDY)

Three aliens in human-form are stranded in present-day middle America.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot in development. Written and Executive Produced by Dan Waters. Aaron Geller will executive produce and Darryl Porter will be co-executive producer, under their PorterGeller Entertainment first-look agreement with FOX Television Studios.

FACE OFF (REALITY)

Competition/elimination series which explores the world of special-effects make-up artists going beyond simple effects make-up into many different skill sets including prosthetics, 3-D design, animatronics, sculpting, puppeteering, casting and molding.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Mission Control Media.

FORCE OF NATURE (REALITY)

Follows the life of Ariel Towne, a Feng Shui master, as he interweaves contemporary, practical solutions with ancient mystical philosophies to help his wide range of clients achieve their goals.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Evolution Media.

FRANCIS STOKES PROJECT (SERIES)

Scripted series to take place in the future.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GEORGE NOORY (ALTERNATIVE)

George Noory, host of popular overnight radio show featuring his paranormal explorations heard by millions of listeners.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GOD, INC (COMEDY)

Comedy about the office of God.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GOING HOMER (ALTERNATIVE MINISERIES)

Imagines Greek gods alive in today's world.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GROUND CONTROL (ALTERNATIVE)

Irreverent, late-night news program focused on topics relating to science fiction and the world of the supernatural.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by E1 Entertainment.

HAVEN (DRAMA)

Based on the Stephen King novella The Colorado Kid, individuals with paranormal abilities have lived in Haven, Maine for generations because the town stifles their powers, allowing them to lead normal lives. That is until FBI agent Audrey Parker (played by Emily Rose) comes to town...

Premiere Date: Summer 2010. 13X60. Produced by Carson Daly Productions.

THE LATIMER PROJECT (REALITY)

Follows the process behind the magical illusions of Jason Latimer, three time World Champion of Magic and owner of Latimer Corp, an illusion design firm.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pilgrim Films & Television.

MARCEL'S QUANTUM KITCHEN (REALITY)

Featuring the "science of cooking," molecular gastronomist Marcel Vigneron (from TOP CHEF) and his new catering and event company will be hired by a demanding client each episode to produce an extraordinary celebration or event.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced b Intuitive Entertainment.

MARY KNOWS BEST (WT) (REALITY)

A light-hearted, docu-soap reality series following Mary Occhino, a successful radio host, psychic intuitive and mother of a mismatched group of siblings consisting of a skeptic, a paranormal investigator and a reluctant psychic. In each episode viewers will meet a humorous and unforgettable cast of family characters including Mary's outspoken older brother Charles and two grandchildren.

Premiere: 8PM July 15. Produced by Atlas Media Corp.

MIDDLETOWN (ACTION/ADVENTURES)

Aliens invade Middletown, a small town in the middle America.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox TV Studios.

THE MINISTRY OF UNKNOWN SCIENCE (COMEDY - IMPROV/SKETCH)

A half-hour sketch comedy show featuring THE MINISTRY OF UNKNOWN SCIENCE sketch comics Jason Berlin, Tim Walker, Rico Gagliano and Eric Truheart.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MIRABILIS (MINISERIES)

Miniseries revolving around four knights that must save the land of Mirabilis.

Premiere Date: TBA. 4 x 60. Produced by Reunion Pictures, in collaboration with RHI Entertainment and Industry Entertainment.

MISTER IMPOSSIBLE (REALITY)

Follows the travels and travails of the "rogue inventor" Dezso Molnar, who is known as Mr. Impossible. No matter how difficult the problem or how futuristic the technology, Dezso always finds a way to make the seemingly impossible suddenly possible.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Story House Productions.

ONE EARTH (ALTERNATIVE/INTERACTIVE)

Will tie in a new television series with an online multiplayer video game.

Premiere Date: Targeted launch in 2010. Produced with Trion World Network.

PARANORMAL FILES (REALITY)

Using a mixture of first-hand testimony and gritty, realistic drama, this docudrama brings to life the stories of people who have lived through paranormal experiences that defy explanation.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Raw TV.

PARANORMAL INVESTIGATOR (WT) (REALITY)

A team of former FBI special agents tries to debunk fact from fiction by uncovering the truth behind supernatural and unexplained occurrences that have been caught on tape. The team attempts to recreate the video, carrying out key experiments and searching for clues and evidence using all the latest tools, CGI and investigative techniques.

Premiere: 9 p.m. July 15. Produced by Base Productions.

PERSONS UNKNOWN (1 HOUR DRAMA)

Drama centering on a group of strangers who wake up in a deserted town with no memory of how they arrived.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox Television Studios.

PHANTOM (DRAMA)

Focuses on the purple-costumed crime fighter who operates from the African jungle.

Premiere Date: Slated for 2010. Backdoor Pilot. Produced by RHI.

PHENOMENON

A group seeks the truth about unexplained phenomena.

Premiere Date: TBA. Script ordered.

PROVE IT (ALTERNATIVE)

Hosted by Mark DeCarlo (CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM) - A show based around a panel discussion attempting to verify or negate bizarre sci-fi stories.

Premiere Date: TBA.

RELENTLESS (GAME / REALITY)

A game show in which contestants are questioned and challenged over a 48-hour time frame.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Sci-Fi Channel Productions / Zig Zag.

REVOLUTION (DRAMA)

Set in the American Revolution 200 years in the future, on a planet called New America.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot Production begins 2008. Produced by CBS Paramount Network TV and written by writers Ed Redlich and John Bellucci.

RIVERWORLD (DRAMA)

Based on a series of fantasy books, RIVERWORLD centers on a photojournalist transported to a world occupied by everyone who has ever lived on Earth.

Premiere Date: Slated for 2010. Backdoor Pilot. Produced by RHI.

STARCROSSED (COMEDY)

A behind-the-scenes look at a long-running sci-fi space soap opera.

Premiere Date: TBA.

STONER

From Jeff Kline, about a slacker in L.A. who is mistaken for a superhero and must either cover up his lack of powers or reveal the truth.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE STRANDED (DRAMEDY)

Based on the comic book co-created by SCI FI and Virgin Comic, the story is about five ordinary people who realize their life, family and memories are a lie and that they are from another planet.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2-hour pilot.

THREE INCHES (ACTION / ADVENTURE / FANTASY)

A wry take on the superhero genre, with the star discovering he can move any object with his mind, but only three inches.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TRUE BELIEVER (DRAMEDY)

A two-hour backdoor pilot about a 20-something avid comic book reader who hires a has-been superhero to be his partner and together they try to save the world.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2-hour pilot.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS (DRAMA)

An ex-cop finds himself suddenly burdened with flashback memories of those who are recently deceased, which compel him to help them resolve their unfinished business.

Premiere Date: TBA. Back Door Pilot. Produced by Overbrook Entertainment and Universal Cable Productions.

UNTITLED ARTIFACT SEARCH SERIES (REALITY)

Action-adventure series travels the world in search of some of history's greatest relics and artifacts, all of which are believed to hold hidden powers and mystical significance for ancient and modern cultures.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Mission Control.

UNTITLED PROJECT (MINISERIES)

Untitled project from Darren Star and writer Mike Werb (Face/Off), this show follows four convicts who are given technologically advance bodies and wind up working for the US Government.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Darren Star Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

UNTITLED PROJECT (MINISERIES)

Six-hour limited series from director / producer Bryan singer is an action/adventure story that meshes scientific fact and legend surrounding the Mayan Calendar and what it predicts for mankind.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Bad Hat Harry Productions and Industry Entertainment.

UNTITLED PROJECT (ALTERNATIVE MINISERIES)

Untitled project from actor Thomas Jane and graphic novel author Steve Niles. Set in the future.

Premiere Date: TBA.

WHAT CAN'T IT DO? (ALTERNATIVE)

This series examines whether or not everyday products deliver on what they're supposed to do.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Tiger Aspect USA, Extra Credit Productions and Nicole Perry.