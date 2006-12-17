Sci Fi Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - Dec. 2006
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: Syfy (formerly Sci FI Channel)
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Imagine Greater"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Syfy programs original series and events, blockbuster movies and classic science fiction and fantasy programming.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Science Fiction, Entertainment, Investigative, Movies, Reality, Comedy, Drama
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 25-54, primarily men. ("Alternative Programming" skews younger - Adults 18-49.)
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 93.1 Million
PARENT COMPANY: NBC Universal
SISTER NETWORKS:
Domestic: Syfy HD, Bravo, CNBC, CNBC World, MSNBC, mun2, USA, Sleuth, Universal HD
International: Sci Fi Channel (UK), 13eme Rue (France), SciFi (France), SciFi Channel (Germany), Das Vierte (Germany), 13th Street (Germany), GIGA (Germany), Studio Universal (Italy), Universal Channel (Latin America), Calle 13 (Spain), SciFi (Spain)
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112
Main Phone: 212-664-4444
President, Cable Entertainment and Cable Studio, NBC Universal + oversight of USA Network, Syfy and NBC Universal's Emerging Networks Group: Bonnie Hammer
President, Syfy: David Howe
Co-Head of Original Content, Universal Cable Productions; Executive Vice President, Syfy: Mark Stern
EVP, Programming & Original Movies: Thomas Vitale
SVP, Scripted Programming: Erik Storey
SVP, Original Programming: Andrew Plotkin, NEW
VP, Scripted Programming: Chris Sanagustin
VP, Alternative Programming: Tim Krubsack
Director, Alternative Programming: Damona Resnick-Hoffman
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: Agents should contact the executive in the department in which they are trying to submit (ex., reality, scripted). All e-mail addresses at Syfy follow the format of firstname_lastname@nbcuni.com. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots; you need JavaScript enabled to view it.
COMPETITION: Spike, A&E, Discovery, USA, TNT, TBS, ESPN, Comedy Central, History
NETWORK URL:www.syfy.com
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.syfy.com/schedule/index.php?_source=Syfy_Global_Nav
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.