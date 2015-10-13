Primetime's Top Networks: The CW, ESPN Improve in Daypart
Network Performance in Primetime: Week of 10/5 - 10/11/15
- It was a mediocre week for broadcast's Big 4, with each member of the quartet finishing down in the 18-49 demo week-to-week.
- NBC (2.1) took top honors despite dropping one-half point in the demo. Sunday Night Football, The Voice and rookie series Blindspot continue to carry the network. Blindspot, in particular, has been one of the few rookie dramas to make a positive impact on the primetime landscape (from a ratings perspective).
- CBS (1.7) took the #2 spot in the 18-49 demo, yet was down two-tenths of a point week-to-week. The self-proclaimed "America's Most-Watched Network" took P2+ once again, though it fell from 9.7 million total Live+SD viewers during the daypart to 9.2 million total Live+SD viewers, week-to-week.
- ABC took the #3 spot in the 18-49 demo (1.5), but fell four-tenths of a point week-to-week.
- Fox's struggles have well-documented, and the network actually fell behind top-rated cabler ESPN in average 18-49 Live+SD viewership.
- That said, not all broadcasters floundered. The CW (.5) improved two-tenths in the demo thanks to the return of its original series, including The Flash. Univision improved by one-tenth, and Telemundo held steady.
- ESPN averaged a 1.4 Live+SD rating in the demo, anchored by the MLB Wild Card Game (Yankees vs. Astros) and College Football Primetime. The score is a three-tenths improvement, week-to-week.
- Fox (1.2) fell two-tenths week-to-week. Its freshman series have failed to make an impact so far, and Empire isn't putting up the crazy numbers it did towards the end of last fall.
- Univision (.82) improved one-tenth, week-to-week, likely thanks to CONCACAF soccer, which was the most-watched and top-rated program on TV this past Saturday (10/10).
- The MLB Playoffs lifted TBS (1.1) in a big way last week, as the cabler improved by six-tenths in the demo, week-to-week.
- A Walking/Talking Dead-driven AMC (1.0) finished 3rd in the key demo among all cable networks, and gained one-half point. FX (.6)and USA (.4) held steady.
- ESPN also averaged the most total Live+SD viewers in primetime last week. TBS was #2 among all cable networks, followed by AMC, Disney Channel and Fox News.
ALL Primetime Networks: Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
