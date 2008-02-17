MTV Strategic Opportunities - February 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

ADRIEN BAILON PROJECT (wt) (REALITY)

After living in LA for 10 years and the member of two manufactured girl bands, Adrienne comes home to discover her real self and life.

Premiere date: TBA. Produced by Picture This Productions.

AMERICAN IDIOTS (wt) (REALITY)

From Katalyst's Ashton Kutcher, Jason Goldberg, Rod Aissa and Karey Burke, reality series where a cast of "idiots" act out popular viral videos found on the web for cash prizes.

Premiere Date: TBA.

ASK ELIZABETH (wt) (REALITY)

Show centering around the self-esteem workshops that Elizabeth Berkley conducts for young women.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE AWESOMES (ANIMATION)

Half hour animated series about a hapless team of superheroes. Written by Seth Meyers (Saturday Night Live) and Mike Shoemaker.

Premiere Date: TBA . Produced by Broadway Video

BABY DOLLS (SCRIPTED)

Half hour comedy told through the POV of a celebrity assistant.

Premiere Date: TBA. ? x 30.

BEAUTY AND THE GEEK (COMPETITION)

Originally airing on the CW, this reality show teams hotties and nerds in a battle to see which team can change the most for the better. MTV is also considering a celebrity version of the show.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox 21 and Katalyst Films.

B.S. I LOVE YOU (GAMESHOW)

A dating game show in which uncommitted suitors are put through a series of challenges to prove their love to their significant others.

Premiere Date: TBA

CELEBRITY MUSIC MENTOR PROJECT (REALITY)

Celebrity mentors are paired with an aspiring star.

Premiere Date: TBA

DEAR DIARY (SCRIPTED COMEDY)

A comedy based on a book that compiles a girl's funniest diary entries from age 12-25. In the series, the protagonist updates each entry by tracking down each person involved.

Premiere Date: TBA

DOWNTOWN GIRLS (REALITY)

Real-life series follows five young women as they juggle careers, men and friends living in New York City.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE HARD TIMES (SCRIPTED COMEDY)

Story revolves around a geek whose social status is elevated after he accidentally exposes himself.

Premiere Date: June 6th, 2010. Created and executive produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith for New Remote Productions along with Craig Cannold.

HOLLARADO (REALITY)

Series focused on skateboarding star William Spencer.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot Ordered.

HOUSE OF PROPHECY (REALITY)

Reality show about psychics.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot Ordered.

LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP (REALITY)

Follows a couple that move apart to go to separate colleges.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MADE (TV MOVIE)

Comedy based on the MTV series about a popular cheerleader helping a band geek reach her dream of making the squad.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MAKING THE ROCK BAND (REALITY)

Spinoff of MAKING THE BAND.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MEGADRIVE (REALITY)

Host Johnny Pemberton tries out extreme vehicles while driving cross-country, even though he has failed his drivers test many times.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MODEL MAKER (REALITY)

Reality competition for aspiring models.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MTV HIRED (REALITY)

Follows recent college grads as they pursue employment in today's tough economic environment.

Premiere Date: May 6th, 2010

NAME THAT TUNE (COMPETITION)

A remake of the original NAME THAT TUNE which will air uniquely across three of the MTV Networks - VH1, CMT and MTV. The show outline will be the same across all three, but the type of music and style will be in keeping with the network's core audience and music preferences. According to Variety, the networks have each ordered 6 episodes for a total of 18, and it is expected to debut in first qtr 2008.

Premiere Date: TBA. Each network ordered 6 episodes for a total of 18.

PATITO FEO (DRAMA)

An adaptation of an Argentinian drama licensed from Televisa that focuses on a Mexican girl who moves to Los Angeles.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Hip TV.

PRIVATE HIGH MUSICAL (SCRIPTED COMEDY)

Parody of High School Musical, this show features raunchy versions of high school musicals.

Premiere Date: TBA. Not yet greenlit.

ROCKY HORROR REMAKE (MUSICAL)

MTV remakes the classic musical.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SKINS (DRAMA SERIES)

The coming-of-age series is written by a group of British teenagers who are learning about growing up and finding love and happiness. American version will be set in Baltimore.

Premiere Date: January 2011. Produced by Company Pictures, a unit of ALL3MEDIA and Stormdog.

TEEN DREAM (COMPETITION)

Reality competition that looks for the next female superstar.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TEEN WOLF (MOVIE)

Remake of the 1980's classic movie

Premiere Date: TBA. Marty Adelstein and Rene Echevarria will executive produce.

UNTITLED AUDRINA PATRIDGE SHOW (SCRIPTED REALITY)

Reality show featuring Audrina Patridge (THE HILLS).

Premiere Date: Pilot ordered. Executive Produced by Mark Burnett.

UNTITLED COMEDY SHOW (VARIETY/COMEDY)

Variety show with a mixture of hidden camera, comedy and dance featuring Robert Hoffman. Hoffman will executive produce the project along with his manager, Impression Entertainment's Michael Baum.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Robert Hoffman

UNTITLED SKETCH COMEDY SHOW (SKETCH COMEDY)

Comedy sketch show produced by Jamie Foxx working with Marcus King and Jaime Rucker King, as well as exec producers Fax Bahr and Adam Small.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by FoxxKing Entertainment.

UNTITLED JANET JACKSON COMPETITION SERIES (COMPETITION)

Janet Jackson mentors competitors as they strive to become the next singing/dancing sensation.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 25/7 Productions.

UNTITLED (DRAMA)

A series about a former teenage pop star who tries to start over on her own.

Premiere Date: TBA

WARREN THE APE (COMEDY)

Parody of celebrity comeback shows starring a puppet.

Premiere Date: TBA

WHO'S YOUR DADDY? (ANIMATED)

Comedy about the multicultural adopted kids of a celebrity couple.

Premiere Date: TBA.