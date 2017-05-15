B&C BEYOND: May 15, 2017

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER



Schmooze

View photos from events like the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s ‘The Handmaids Tale’ at the ArcLight Dome.

Click here to view more photos.



CenturyLink Pushes OTT TV Launch to Early Q3

ABC Makes Comeback of ‘American Idol’ Official

CBS Forms New Streaming Deal With Affiliate Stations

Syfy Gets Makeover as It Marks 25th Anniversary

Bravo’s 'Watch What Happens Live' to Get Summer Test Run

Title II: The Internet’s Commercial Firewall

Where to Be, What to Watch