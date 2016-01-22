B&C BEYOND: January 25, 2016

Lead-In:

Click here to view this week's Lead-In.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Schmooze

View photos from events and parties at the TCA winter press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena.

Click here to view more photos.

Where to Be, What to Watch

Guest Blog: Sports Leagues Must Get Cord-Cutters Back in the Lineup

Viacom Cuts Redstone Compensation By 85%

Live TV Remains Dominant Viewing Habit in Nielsen's Local Watch Report

AdMore, Rubicon Team to Push Programmatic TV