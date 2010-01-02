History Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK

History

NETWORK TAGLINE

"History Made Every Day"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK

History brings history to life through original non-fiction specials, series and movies across multiple platforms. Programming content ranges across military and contemporary history, science and technology, natural history, and pop culture.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING

History, Science, Technology, Contemporary History, Religion, Archaeology, Informational, Movies

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

M 25-54

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS

97.6 million

PARENT COMPANY

A&E Television Networks, a joint venture of the Hearst Corporation, ABC, Inc. and NBC Universal

SISTER NETWORKS

A&E, Bio, Crime & Investigation, History en Español, History International, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, Military History

CONTACT INFO

Main Address: 235 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017

Main Phone: 212-210-1440

EVP/GM: Nancy Dubuc

SVP, Development and Programming: David McKillop

SVP, Digital Media, AETN: Paul Jelinek

SVP, Programming Strategy, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Peter Gaffney

VP, Development and Programming: Charles Nordlander

VP, Development and Programming: Dirk Hoogstra

VP, Corporate Research, AETN: Don Robert



PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

History does not accept unsolicited submissions but works regularly with distributors and talent agencies. Once a producer or other creative has secured an entry at the network, a treatment should be accompanied by a pilot or presentation tape if the project is centered around characters or other key talent; otherwise a concept can be properly conveyed on paper only.

NETWORK URL

http://www.history.com

COMPETITION

Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, A&E, TruTV

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

http://www.history.com/schedule.do?action=daily

