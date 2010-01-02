History Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK
History
NETWORK TAGLINE
"History Made Every Day"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK
History brings history to life through original non-fiction specials, series and movies across multiple platforms. Programming content ranges across military and contemporary history, science and technology, natural history, and pop culture.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING
History, Science, Technology, Contemporary History, Religion, Archaeology, Informational, Movies
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
M 25-54
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS
97.6 million
PARENT COMPANY
A&E Television Networks, a joint venture of the Hearst Corporation, ABC, Inc. and NBC Universal
SISTER NETWORKS
A&E, Bio, Crime & Investigation, History en Español, History International, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Real Women, Military History
CONTACT INFO
Main Address: 235 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017
Main Phone: 212-210-1440
EVP/GM: Nancy Dubuc
SVP, Development and Programming: David McKillop
SVP, Digital Media, AETN: Paul Jelinek
SVP, Programming Strategy, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Peter Gaffney
VP, Development and Programming: Charles Nordlander
VP, Development and Programming: Dirk Hoogstra
VP, Corporate Research, AETN: Don Robert
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
History does not accept unsolicited submissions but works regularly with distributors and talent agencies. Once a producer or other creative has secured an entry at the network, a treatment should be accompanied by a pilot or presentation tape if the project is centered around characters or other key talent; otherwise a concept can be properly conveyed on paper only.
NETWORK URL
COMPETITION
Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, A&E, TruTV
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.