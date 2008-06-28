HGTV Strategic Opportunities - June 2008
NETWORK: HGTV
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Start at home"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: HGTV is the network dedicated to the physical aspect of the home, combining information and insights with expert hosts and general entertainment. Its website, HGTV.com, supports programming with photos and decorating ideas, interactive design tools, at-home projects, instructional video and much more.
HGTV has launched an ad campaign called "Life's Biggest Moments Start at Home" to make an emotional connection with people who are spending more time at home during the rocky economic times.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Home/how-to, Reality, Lifestyle
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: People 25-49, Women 25-54, Women 35-64
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 95.8 million
PARENT COMPANY:The E.W. Scripps Company
SISTER NETWORKS:
DIY, FLN (will become Cooking Channel in 2010), Food Network, GAC (Great American Country), Travel Channel
CONTACT INFO:Main Address: 9721 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37932
Main Phone: (865) 694-2700
President: Jim Samples
SVP, Brand Management & Scheduling: Sarah Cronan
SVP/Program Development and Production: Freddy P. James
VP, Original Programming: Anna Gecan
VP, Development: Courtney White
VP, Program Scheduling: Robin Pate
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: HGTV will accept written submissions with or without a pilot or presentation tape, however since talent is so important to every program, a tape is suggested. Contact HGTV's development department for a submission contact person.
Click here for HGTV's Submission Release Form.
COMPETITION: Food Network, Fine Living, TLC, Bravo, Discovery Channel
NETWORK URL:http://www.hgtv.com/
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.