HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - November 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of November 24, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

P 25-54

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

MY FIRST PLACE, HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL, HOUSE HUNTERS, PROPERTY VIRGINS, GET IT SOLD, DIVINE DESIGN, COLOR SPLASH, DESIGNED TO SELL, SECRETS THAT SELL, MY BIG AMAZING RENOVATION

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

HGTV has an overall consistent schedule; the audience can be confident in that while shows might be moved around the week they are rarely on hiatus. HOUSE HUNTERS is on every weeknight and Saturdays at 10pm. While the real estate genre can be found every night of the schedule, HGTV has bread & butter design-based programming scattered across the week as well: SPICE UP MY KITCHEN on Tuesdays, COLOR SPLASH on Saturdays. Saturday is a decidedly design-oriented night from 8 to 10pm., while Sundays are all about real estate from 9 to 11.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER 2008:

-Monday-Friday at 9pm-HOUSE HUNTERS

-Monday-Friday at 10pm-HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL

-Monday at 10:30pm-MY BIG AMAZING RENOVATION

-Tuesday at 10:30pm-SECRETS THAT SELL

-Wednesday at 10:30pm-BEYOND THE BOX

-Thursdays at 10:30pm-RATE MY SPACE

AND BEYOND:

**25 GREAT HOLIDAY IDEAS - November 21, 9pm.

**HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - November 30, 8pm.

**TOP 10 CHRISTMAS TOWNS - December 7, 8pm.

**HOLIDAY WINDOWS 2008 - December 14, 8pm.

**WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS - December 17, 8pm.

**THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE - January 1, 11am.

**HGTV DREAM HOME 2009 - January 1, 9pm.

**THE PROPERTY SHOP - January 1, 10pm.

**INCOME PROPERTY - January 7, 9:30pm.

**DESPERATE TO BUY - January 7, 10:30pm.

**THE UNSELLABLES - January 9, 10:30pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

HGTV has been in a slow decline for several months, the housing and financial crisis are probably a big reason (people aren't buying or redecorating houses in the large volume of previous years). CURB APPEAL and MYLES OF STYLE are showing big losses while HOUSE HUNTERS and HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL (two of the top-rated Series on the Net) have been in a gradual ratings decline. PROPERTY VIRGINS and MY FIRST SPACE were strong performers all month on Sunday nights.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Five of Seven nights are down from last year, all five nights are down double digit percentages in Women 25-54 (average of 13% W25-54 from 2007). HGTV made a very good strategy move to move the HOUSE HUNTERS strip to 9pm and HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL at 10pm, which strengthens overall primetime performance.

Mondays were down 10% in Households and 6% in the P25-54 demo (surprisingly up 19% in Men 25-54) versus last year. CURB APPEAL at 8:30 had the lowest rating of the night all four weeks. The 9pm slot had trouble building from the low lead-in.

Tuesdays were down 16% in Households and 18% in P25-54, driven by a 24% loss in women 25-54 from last year. DESIGNED TO SELL was the culprit in delivering the fewest Women 25-54 in the critical 8pm lead-off spot.

Wednesdays were down 12% in Households and 18% in P25-54, driven by a loss of 25% in Women 25-54. BUY ME at 9:30pm was the poorest performer in W25-54 for the month.

Thursdays were down 18% in Households and 15% in P25-54 versus last year. RATE MY SPACE and EXTREME LIVING were poor lead-ins for HOUSE HUNTERS at 10pm (prior to the schedule change).

Fridays were the bright spot to build on with a 1% increase in Households and 21% increase in P25-54 driven by a 50% increase in Men 25-54. The Specials were strong lead-ins for HOUSE HUNTERS at 10pm (prior to the schedule change).

Saturdays were down 1% in Households and 5% in the P25-54 demo (but showed a 24% increase in Men 25-54). HOUSE HUNTERS and HOUSE HUNTERS INTERNATIONAL delivered strong Male 25-54 numbers for the night.

Sundays showed solid growth with 8% in Households and 7% in the P25-54 demo compared to last year. HOUSE HUNTERS and HOUSE HUNTERS INT'L delivered the biggest ratings for the night but had a strong following at 10pm with PROPERTY VIRGINS and MY FIRST PLACE.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.



PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



HAULIN' HOUSE, HIDDEN POTENTIAL, MY PARENTS' HOUSE, OUTER SPACES, GARDENER'S DIARY, GROUND BREAKERS, THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW, SIMPLY QUILTS, DIY TO THE RESCUE, GARDENING BY THE YARD, LOOK WHAT I DID!, HOUSE DETECTIVE, NEW SPACES, TAKEOVER MY MAKEOVER, ROOM SERVICE, FREESTYLE, KIDSPACE, MISSION: ORGANIZATION, RIP & RENEW, HAMMER HEADS, HOMES ACROSS AMERICA, 24 HOUR DESIGN, IF WALLS COULD TALK