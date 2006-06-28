HGTV Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2006

IN DEVELOPMENT

CURRENT / FUTURE PROGRAMS:

DEAR GENEVIEVE (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

VIewers submit their design problems to design guru Genevieve Gorder through the network's website, and the best one will have Genevieve solving the design project during the TV show.

Premiere date:January 5, 2009, at 8:30pm. (Sneak peek on January 1st after Rose Parade)

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

Homeowners will gain valuable insights when an HGTV designer and a real estate expert tour their newly-remodeled spaces and point out the design successes and misteps.

Premiere Date: April 3, 9:30pm.

DESPERATE TO BUY (DOCU-DRAMA)

Follows home buyers who need to buy a house in a hurry.

Premiere Date: January 7, 2009, at 10:30pm. (Sneak peak on 1/1 at 3:30pm)

GOOD BUY, BAD BUY? (DOCU-DRAMA)

Two housing experts from realtors, home inspectors, architects to designers will advise two different homebuyers on which house is actually the best buy.

Premiere Date: April 5, 2009 at 12:30pm.

HGTV's $250,000 CHALLENGE (REALITY/COMPETITION)

Hosted by Drew Lachey, gives five neighboring families the chance to snare the quarter-million-dollar prize by competing in home-improvement challenges.

Premiere Date: May 31, 2009.



INCOME PROPERTY (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

Host and renovation guru Scott McGillivray shows homeowners carrying high mortgage payments how to create rental space in their homes using unfinished basements or garage apartments.

Premiere Date: January 7, 2009, at 9:30pm. (Sneak peek on 1/1 at 4pm)



LEADER OF THE PACK (DOCU-DRAMA)

Animal experts work with families to find the right dog for their home and lifestyle. Eight dogs are let loose in one family's home, competing to earn a permanent place in the home.

Premiere Date: April 26, 2009 at 8pm.

MAN LAND (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

Features over-the-top manspace makeovers.

Premiere Date: June 3 at 11pm.



THE PROPERTY SHOP ( REALITY)

From realtor to broker, Tatiana Londono battles against bigger real estate agencies to become the best in the real estate world.

Premiere Date: January 8, 2009 at 10:30pm. (Sneak peek on 1/1 at 10pm)



THE UNSELLABLES (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

British TV personality Sofie Allsopp and contractor Anthony Sayers reveal sensible tips on how to makeover homes to create a sellable "wow" factor for buyers.

Premiere Date: January 9, 2009 at 10:30pm. (Sneak peek on 1/1 at 2pm)



IN DEVELOPMENT:

THE DUCHESS (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

New show chronicles the aristocratic lives of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

Premiere date: TBA. Produced by September Films.

MEDIATION (REALITY)

New Series to mediate disputes between neighbors.

Premiere Date: TBA

MY FIRST SALE (REALITY)

Showcases Homeowners who are selling their first place.

Premiere Date TBA.



THE FIXER (MAKEOVER/REALITY)

Licensed general contractor Peter Marr helps homeowners clean up the mess left behind by careless contract work.

Premiere date: TBA. Produced by City Lights Television.

