GSN Analysis - December 2010

NOVEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Much of GSN's programming is conventional studio-based quizzers that dominate primetime. However, they are leading up with new specials and theme nights as in the case of their Vegas Night block of casino programming.

GSN continually looks to redefine and expand the definition of game and competition. What have made their loyal viewers come back again and again are the programs that challenge game play and trivia. New programming generally tends to pursue the traditional, broad half-hour strip game show format with interactive play-along elements. In addition to non-traditional one hour series: competitive reality shows, documentaries, story-driven & celebrity-driven format.

November 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2010 vs. November 2009 (% Change)

*Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall primetime averages for ratings and delivery at GSN were up as compared to one year ago, November 2009. Overall share fell flat but delivery was up +6%. Adults 25-54, GSN's core demographics fell flat this month as well. Tuesday and Thursday nights did show significant growth however, with share up +25% and delivery up +26% and +20%, respectively. GSN'S version of the NEWLYWED GAME was up +15% in delivery, CATCH 21 was up +9%, FAMILY FEUD was up +5% and DEAL OR NO DEAL was up +11% overall from one year ago.

GSN's primetime monthly averages overall were up this month as compared to last month. Overall share fell flat but delivery was up +13%. In fact delivery was up almost every night of the week. Delivery overall, Adults 25-54 were up +23% this month.

As usual, there was a consistent vertical stack of programs Monday-Friday. A new original version of the game show 1 VS 100 premiered this month out of primetime. 1 VS 100 maintained its weekend run in addition to its weekday strip, and was up +7% in delivery overall. BAGGAGE continued to be hammocked between THE NEWLYWED GAME and 1 VS 100. BAGGAGE was up +25% share. CATCH 21 was not on the schedule this month.

The weekend block of casino themed programming continued this month. POKER 6 was up +12% and POKER 5 was up +21%. DOUBLES POKER CHAMPION took its final run this month as it was replaced by a double dose of HIGH STAKES POKER which solidified the Saturday night run not only in the ratings but the coveted Men 18-49 demo.

Programming staples on the network continue to be FAMILY FEUD, THE NEWLYWED GAME, DEAL OR NO DEAL and POKER. A double stack of FAMILY FEUD in the weekday strip was up +20% share and still reigns as the highest rated program on the channel. GSN's original version of THE NEWLYWED GAME was up +25%. LINGO came back into the weekday strip this month at 10:30pm, having 1 VS 100 as its lead-in. There were no specials to report on this month. Overall, a solid month of programming, keeping true to the channel's core viewers.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

GSN is jazzing up its image with original, even risque, programming and showing live segments during which people at home can play for cash and prizes. The network has also quietly evolved into a leading force in the online game world, making money from consumers' appetites for digital diversions - something most networks are still struggling to achieve.

The network looks for a show to appeal their audience base of male/female 25-54. Shows have repeatability, and signature series that can break out. GSN continues to acquire product in the quiz/game show genres. They look for high energy shows that have a great host, and an opportunity for big-time winners that entices the audience to join in on the fun either on-air or online.

GSN remains committed to developing within a wide range of formats including original reality, relationship, comedy and game-related documentaries.