Food Network Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2006

NETWORK: Food Network

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Way More Than Cooking"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Food Network is dedicated to exploring new and innovative ways to approach the topic of food - from preparation to eating while traveling to history of our favorite dishes. With programs dominated by likable personalities, well-known chefs and restaurateurs, the network explores pop culture, adventure and travel while always expanding the idea of how-to and informational programming.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Food/Cooking, Home/How-To, Lifestyle, Travel, Reality

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: P 25-54, F 25-54, F 18-49

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 98.3 million

PARENT COMPANY:Scripps Networks

SISTER NETWORKS:DIY, FLN (will become the Cooking Channel in 2010), GAC (Great American Country), HGTV, Travel Channel

CONTACT INFO:Main Address: 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Main Phone: 212-398-8836

President: Brooke Johnson

GM: Sergei Kuharsky

SVP, Programming & Production: Bob Tuschman

SVP, Program Planning and Special Promotions: Bruce Seidel

VP, Programming: Allison Page

VP, Production: Mark Dissin

VP, Marketing: Susie Fogelson

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The Food Network will accept unsolicited materials, but only if they are from a qualified production company. Producers will be required to submit a list of prior production credits. Click here for Food Network's Submission Release Form.

COMPETITION: Fine Living, HGTV, Bravo

NETWORK URL:http://www.foodnetwork.com/

