Food Network Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2006
NETWORK: Food Network
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Way More Than Cooking"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Food Network is dedicated to exploring new and innovative ways to approach the topic of food - from preparation to eating while traveling to history of our favorite dishes. With programs dominated by likable personalities, well-known chefs and restaurateurs, the network explores pop culture, adventure and travel while always expanding the idea of how-to and informational programming.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Food/Cooking, Home/How-To, Lifestyle, Travel, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: P 25-54, F 25-54, F 18-49
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 98.3 million
PARENT COMPANY:Scripps Networks
SISTER NETWORKS:DIY, FLN (will become the Cooking Channel in 2010), GAC (Great American Country), HGTV, Travel Channel
CONTACT INFO:Main Address: 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Main Phone: 212-398-8836
President: Brooke Johnson
GM: Sergei Kuharsky
SVP, Programming & Production: Bob Tuschman
SVP, Program Planning and Special Promotions: Bruce Seidel
VP, Programming: Allison Page
VP, Production: Mark Dissin
VP, Marketing: Susie Fogelson
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The Food Network will accept unsolicited materials, but only if they are from a qualified production company. Producers will be required to submit a list of prior production credits. Click here for Food Network's Submission Release Form.
COMPETITION: Fine Living, HGTV, Bravo
NETWORK URL:http://www.foodnetwork.com/
