E! Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2008
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: E!
NETWORK TAGLINE: None at present.
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: A network soley devoted to celebrities, entertainment and the Hollywood community.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 18-49. Young, educated, upscale professional, with the most aggressive viewership growth among Adults 18-34.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 96 million
PARENT COMPANY: Comcast
SISTER NETWORKS:
Style TV, QVC, Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, The Golf Channel, Versus (formerly Outdoor Life Network), AZN TV, PBS Kids Sprout. E! branded channels outside the U.S., the company operates the E! International Network, a 24-hour English language global entertainment channel available via satellite in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Main Phone: 323-954-2400
President: Ted Harbert
EVP, Original Programming & Series Development: Lisa Berger
VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Damla Dogan
VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Beth Greenwald
SVP, Production: Jay James
SVP, Production: Jeff Shore
Director, Original Programming and Series Development: Jason Salarnis
VP Talent & Casting: Jennifer Danska
Director Talent & Casting: Annie Roberts
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept unsolicited materials. Materials must be submitted through an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION: WE, Oxygen, TLC, Discovery, Turner, MTV
NETWORK URL:http://www.eonline.com/
