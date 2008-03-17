Discovery Strategic Opportunities - March 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

AIRPLANE REPO (REALITY)

Repo man Nick Popovich goes after jets and helicopters from their delinquent owners on a global scale.

Premiere Date: 1st Quarter, 2010. 8x60. Produced by Pilgrim Film & Television

ENGINEERING THE UNIVERSE (SCIENCE)

Series Investigates how the universe was created and how it works today.

Premiere date: 2009-2010. 8x60 Produced by Pioneer Productions.

EVEREST: BEYOND THE LIMIT (DOCUMENTARY)

Follows International Mountain Guides (IMG) ascent this year.

Premiere Date: TBA.

FROZEN PLANET (DOCUMENTARY/NATURAL HISTORY)

Another BBC/Discovery co-production (remember PLANET EARTH?). Eco-systems and animals of the Arctic and Antarctic, the greatest wilderness on earth.

Premiere Date: 2012. Produced by BBC Natural History Unit

GARAGE WARS (REALITY)

Automotive repair shops across the US compete for the title of best garage in the country.

Premiere Date: TBA. 10x60. Produced by A. Smith & Company

GHOST LAB (REALITY)

Everyday Paranormal, founded by Brad and Barry Klinge, travel around in a mobile lab, investigating haunted locations across the country.

Premiere Date: October 6, 2009. 13x60. Produced by Go Go Lucky Entertainment.

HOWE AND HOWE TECH (REALITY)

Mixing docusoap with engineering, twin brothers married to sisters build vehicles for the military and private sector.

Premiere Date: January 5, 2010. Produced by Authentic Entertainment

HUMAN PLANET (DOCUMENTARY)

A natural history approach to the human species. Each episode focuses on a different environment and how humans have adapted to it for survival.

Premiere Date: Early 2011. 8x60. Produced by BBC Natural History Unit

KEITH BARRY TBA PROJECT (REALITY)

The Irish magician explains the brain science behind the trickery of his illusions.

Premiere Date: Spring, 2010.

LAST DAYS OF THE DINOSAURS (DOCUMENTARY)

How the dinosaurs survived in the period following the asteroid impact through their ultimate demise.

Premiere Date: TBA

LIFE (DOCUMENTARY)

Epic series chronicling life around the natural world.

Premiere Date: March, 2010. 11x60. Produced by BBC Natural History Unit

MOTOR CITY MOTORS (REALITY)

A reincarnation of the long running MONSTER GARAGE franchise. The original format, transforming everyday vehicles to crazy contraptions, remains intact, although the location shifts to Detroit. Jesse James as host is out, an unnamed duo is in.

Premiere Date: December 28, 2009. Produced by Original Productions.

MOMENTS OF TERROR (REALITY)

Profiles people who have had near-death experiences.

Premiere Date: TBD. Produced by Pilgrim Films & Television.

SCIENCE OF INTERROGATION (SCIENCE)

Inside look at interrogation methods and the science behind it.

Premiere Date: TBD. Produced by Tower Productions, Inc.

STEPHEN HAWKING'S UNIVERSE (SCIENCE)

Stars Professor Stephen Hawking as he charts the history of the universe from the big bang to the end of time.

Premiere Date: early 2010. 3x60 Produced by Darlow Smithson Productions.

WORKING ON THE EDGE (MOVIE)

Scripted feature.

Premiere Date: TBD. Produced by Working Edge Productions.

WILD PLANET: NORTH AMERICA (NATURAL HISTORY)

First of seven specials on the wildlife and natural history of each of the continents.

Premiere Date: TBA. 1x120. Produced by Wild Horizons