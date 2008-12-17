Discovery Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of January 20, 2008)



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adult, 25-54, skews slightly more male (60%male/40%female.)

DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

STORMCHASERS, MYTHBUSTERS, PLANET EARTH, STEVE FOSSETT: WHAT WENT WRONG, DIRTY JOBS, SCI-TREK, SPEED CAPITOL OF THE WORLD, SURVIVORMAN, STURGIS: MOTORCYCLE MANIA, BIBLICAL MYSTERIES EXPLAINED.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



There's not much change this month for Discovery. The numbers have shown a steady build over 4Q07 (one of Discovery's lowest rated quarters ever).



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

NOVEMBER-DECEMBER 2008:

-Friday at 8pm-MAN VS. WILD

-Sunday at 10pm-Anthology

PREMIERES:



**STEVE FOSSETT: WHAT WENT WRONG - December 1, 10pm.

**WHEN NATURE STRIKES - December 4, 10pm.

**WHY WE RACE: THE MUSTANG CHALLENGE - December 7, 8pm.

**STURGIS: MOTORCYCLE MANIA - December 9, 10pm.

**MINING THE MOON - December 11, 10pm.

**EXTREME LOGGERS - December 12, 10pm.

**UNWRAPPING THE SHROUD: NEW EVIDENCE - December 14, 10pm.

**SPEED CAPITAL OF THE WORLD: BONNEVILLE - December 16, 10pm.

FINALES:





N/A



JANUARY AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**DIRTY JOBS (SEASON 5) - January 6, 9pm.

**MAN VS. WILD (SEASON 3) -January 12, 10pm.

**TREASURE QUEST - January 15, 10pm.

**ONE WAY OUT- January 26, 9pm.

**THE DETONATORS - January 28, 8pm.

**COSMIC COLLISIONS: GALAXIES - January 28, 10pm.

**ADRENALINE RUSH HOUR -January 30, 9pm.

**SCIENCE OF SEX APPEAL- February 8, 9pm.

**DIRTY JOBS' 200TH JOB (Special) - February 24, 9pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

The good news is that Discovery is up this month over last December and is up in 4Q08 over 4Q07. The bad news is that 4Q07 was one of the weakest quarters in Discovery's history, especially in their core P25-54 demo. PLANET EARTH makes an encore play in December.

DECEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



December is up 6% in Households and 9% in the P25-54 demo over last year. Five nights of primetime showed year-on-year growth. STORMCHASERS season finale was the #1 rated cable program for men 18-34.

Mondays are up 19% in Households and 22% in the P25-54 demo from last year. STEVE FOSSETT: WHAT WENT WRONG scored the highest ratings for the night in December (the JESUS: THE COMPLETE STORY stack was a close second in Monday night ratings).

Tuesdays were flat in Households and down 7% in the P25-54 demo from last year. The 10pm timeslot showed steep declines from the DIRTY JOBS lead-in all month long.

Wednesday nights are down 4% in Households and 9% in the P25-54 demo against last year. PROTOTYPE THIS is not working as the follow-up to MYTHBUSTERS, it had three plays with a strong lead and averaged a38% decline in Household and 47% decline in the P25-54 demo ratings (This is consistent with its perf

Thursdays are up 3% in Households and 8% in the P25-54 demo over December 2007. A stack of MYTHBUSTERS on Christmas night performed well enough to help the night improve year-to-year.

Fridays are up 7%in Households and 16% in the P25-54 demo from last year. A Boxing Day (Day after Christmas) stack of DIRTY JOBS posted the highest ratings for the night in December.

Saturdays are up 17% in Households and32% in the P25-54 (driven by an increase of 48% in Men 25-54). EXTREME LOGGERS and a SURVIVORMAN stack drove up the male numbers this month.

Sundays are up 7% in Households and 18% in the P25-54 demo over last year. The Stormchasers finale delivered 63% above the nightly average in Households and 97% above the nightly P25-54 demo average. PLANET EARTH's encore also posted well above average ratings for Sunday nights.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Lots of news from Discovery these days...about premiere program performance (notably DEADLIEST CATCH) and upfront announcements available on the ARCHIVES PAGE .

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:



AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

DESTROYED IN SECONDS, LOBSTERMEN, CASH CAB, DIRTY JOBS; FUTURE WEAPONS; MAN VS. WILD; CASH CAB, GIANT SQUID

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



ROGUE NATURE; HAUNTING; SHARK WEEK; CASH CAB (AT NIGHT); BLUE PLANET; STORM CHASERS