Court TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2007
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: truTV
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Not Reality. Actuality."
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: truTV is television's destination for real-life stories told from an exciting and dramatic first-person perspective and features high-stakes, action-packed originals that give viewers access to places and situations they can't normally experience.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Crime, Documentary, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Men 18-49, Men 25-54.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 91.3 million
PARENT COMPANY: Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., owned by Time Warner Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS:
TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, CNN, HLN, Cartoon Network, Boomerang
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 600 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Main Phone: 212-973-2800
Chairman/CEO, Turner Broadcasting System: Philip Kent
President, Turner Entertainment Networks: Steve Koonin
Executive VP & GM: Marc Juris
SVP, Programming, Production, & Development: Darren Campo
SVP, Current Programming & Specials: Robyn Hutt
VP, Development: Matt Gould
VP, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Shelly Garcia
Senior Director, Program Development: Marissa Ronca
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:
truTV will accept written submissions with or without a pilot or presentation tape. Contact truTV's Development department for a submission contact person.
COMPETITION: Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, History Channel, Spike, G4
NETWORK URL: http://www.trutv.com/
