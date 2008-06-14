Comedy Central Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2008
NETWORK:
Comedy Central
NETWORK TAGLINE:
None.
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
A 24-hour, all comedy network. A mix of original programming, stand-up, sketch comedy, classic television shows and movies.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING
Comedy, News, Variety, Documentary, Animation, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Adults 18-49, with a heavy concentration on Men 18-34.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
95 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Owned by Comedy Partners, a wholly-owned division of MTV Networks, which is owned by Viacom.
SISTER NETWORKS:
BET, CMT, Centric, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVU, MTV International, MTV Tr3s, Neopets, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick-at-Nite, Spike, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 345 Hudson Street NY, NY 10014
Main Phone: (212) 767-8600
President: Michele Ganeless
EVP, Program Strategy and Multiplatform Programming: David Bernath
SVP, Original Programming & Development (West Coast): Jim Sharp
SVP, Production, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Temple Williams
SVP, Production: Momita Sengupta
SVP, Comedy Central Live Entertainment: Mitch Fried
SVP, Original Programming and Development, East Coast: Lisa Leingang
VP, Original Programming and Development: Scott Landsman
Head, Original Programming and Production: Kent Alterman
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:
The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.
