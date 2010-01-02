CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

CMT

NETWORK TAGLINE:

None at present.

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

CMT features original programs, live concert series and music videos.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Awards Ceremonies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Movies, Music

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults and Women, 25-54

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

88.9 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Viacom

SISTER NETWORKS:

BET, Centric, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Spike, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 330 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN 37201

Main Phone: 615-335-8400

President: Brian Philips

Head of Development: Bob Kusbit

EVP, Research: Colleen Fahey Rush

SVP, Production & Development: John Hamlin

SVP, Programming Strategy: Mary Beth Cunin

SVP, Comedy Development: Brad Johnson

VP, Development: Melanie Moreau

VP, Development & Original Series: Claire McCabe

VP, Production & Development: Lewis Bogach

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.

COMPETITION:

GAC (Great American Country)

NETWORK URL:

http://www.cmt.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://www.cmt.com/shows/schedule/