CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2006
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: CMT
NETWORK TAGLINE: None at present.
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: CMT features original programs, live concert series and music videos.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Awards Ceremonies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Movies, Music
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults and Women, 25-54
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 88.9 million
PARENT COMPANY: Viacom
SISTER NETWORKS:
CMT HD, CMT Pure Country, BET, BET Centric, Comedy Central, Vh1, Gametrailers.com, IFilm.com, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVU, MTV International, MTV Networks Online, MHD, Neopets, Nickelodeon, Nick-at-Nite, Noggin, Spike, The N, TV Land, XFire, MTV Networks Digital Suite
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 330 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN 37201
Main Phone: 615-335-8400
President: Brian Philips
Head of Development: Bob Kusbit
SVP, Production & Development: John Hamlin
VP, Development: Melanie Moreau
SVP, Programming Strategy: Mary Beth Cunin
VP, Development & Original Series: Claire McCabe
VP, Production & Development: Lewis Bogach
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION: GAC (Great American Country)
NETWORK URL: http://www.cmt.com
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.cmt.com/shows/schedule/
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.