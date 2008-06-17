Trending

CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2008

By

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: CMT


NETWORK TAGLINE: None at present.

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: CMT features original programs, live concert series and music videos.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Awards Ceremonies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Movies, Music

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults and Women, 25-54

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 88.9 million

PARENT COMPANY: Viacom

SISTER NETWORKS:

CMT HD, CMT Pure Country, BET, BET Centric, Comedy Central, Vh1, Gametrailers.com, IFilm.com, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVU, MTV International, MTV Networks Online, MHD, Neopets, Nickelodeon, Nick-at-Nite, Noggin, Spike, The N, TV Land, XFire, MTV Networks Digital Suite

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 330 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN  37201
Main Phone: 615-335-8400

President: Brian Philips

Head of Development: Bob Kusbit
SVP, Production & Development: John Hamlin
VP, Development: Melanie Moreau
SVP, Programming Strategy: Mary Beth Cunin
VP, Development & Original Series: Claire McCabe
VP, Production & Development: Lewis Bogach

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept any unsolicited material.  You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company.  There are two  programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices.  There is no e-mail submission process.

COMPETITION: GAC (Great American Country)

NETWORK URL:  http://www.cmt.com


CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.cmt.com/shows/schedule/