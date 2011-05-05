CMT Analysis - May 2011

MAY 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

While Music still informs many of CMT's original series such as THE SINGING BEE and CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR, movies and acquired series dominate the schedlue six nights per week. EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION strips at 8pm Monday -Thursday, followed by a Movie most nights. Original series run on Friday, with Music specials slotted throughout the schedule.

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

After scheduling Prime "off the clock" with most programs starting at some point during the third quarter of the hour in December, CMT returned to starting on the hour and half-hour in January, and has continued this practice since.

MAY 2011PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /May 2011 vs. May 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Movies and Stand-Up Comedy specials dominated the Top 20 programs in May, with Blue Collar stalwart Ron White headlining the two top specials, for the second month in a row.

Delivery dropped significantly for new series CMT'S NEXT SUPERSTAR which launched in April. While increased Broadcast competition, due to the May sweeps, may have had some effect, a drop of 38% for W25-54 does not bode well for a potential Season 2.

EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION returned to the lineup, filling nearly 1/3 of all Prime hours in May. Compared to May 2010, the series has lost 15% of its average HH Rtg, while RW25-54 is down by 23%.

Besides the return of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION, May was mostly a Movie-centric month, with Movies occupying nearly half of all Prime hours during the current survey.

On Saturdays, the network grew sharply over last year and last month. A night of Blue-Collar Comedy specials doubled CMT's average RW25-54 for May, while runs of the movies QUIGLEY DOWN UNDER and THE PARENT TRAP found favor with CMT viewers on Saturday.

In a shift from how Nielsen has listed CMT's programming in the past, the ratings from certain Prime Movie telecasts no longer appear under a single COUNTRY MUSIC THEATER umbrella. For May, CMT broke out each of its Prime movie telecasts separately. Based on this practice, Movies occupied 12 of the top 20 in slots for HH delivery for the month, with THE PARENT TRAP the top offering.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly.

In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality, adventure-based reality series and original movies.