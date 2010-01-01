Bravo Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

AMERICAN ARTISTS

This 60m creative competition series follows 12 artists as they vie for a gallery show, a cash prize and a sponsored national tour.

Premiere Date: TBA. Excutive producer Sarah Jessica Parker's prod. co.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 PLATES

A globetrotting culinary competition with contestants working in the kitchens of some of the world's most famous restaurants.

THE BEAUTY FOUNDATION (DOCUDRAMA)

Celebrity make-up artist Billy Brasfield (Billy B.). The project will follow his jet-set lifestyle involving celebrities as well as his restoration projects where he's rebuilding his small Mississippi hometown.

Premiere Date: TBA.

BLUEPRINT (DRAMEDY)

A series about best friends - one straight, one gay - who run a hot New York design and architecture firm.

Premiere Date: TBA. Laurence Andries and Leslie Morgenstein and Bob Levy executive producers.

COMMANDER IN CHEF

A self contained one-hour competition series where chefs compete against one another in various challenges in front of a live audience.

DESIGN SIXX (REALITY)

This series follows Manhattan husband and wife design team Cortney and Robert Novogratz, who have turned many abandoned New York buildings into Architectural Digest-worthy living spaces.

Premiere Date: TBA

DONATELLA (DOCU/REALITY)

Donatella Arpaia is one of the most successful restaurateurs in New York, operating a number of renowned establishments in Manhattan, while constantly expanding her business. Crowned "the Hostess with the Mostest" by Zagat, this docu-series follows her as she deals with the constant challenges of staying on top in the cutthroat culinary world, keeps her demanding clientele happy and manages her diverse and eccentric staffers - while she triples her New York-based dining empire in a six month period.

Premiere Date: TBA.

FASHION MASTERS

A two-hour special featuring fashion designers squaring off in a design competition.

THE DUBAI PROJECT (DOCU/REALITY)

Viewers get an inside look at this fast growing Middle East city where even the beaches are man-made.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by World of Wonder

ERIC B (wt) (REALITY)

Eric Buterbaugh is the florist of choice for celebrities, power brokers, and anyone else compelled to have one of the world's most exclusive floral designers conceptualizing and executing the look of their special events. Bravo takes viewers inside the creative process and the day-to-day life of Buterbaugh and his top-notch staff as he endeavors to make the world a more beautiful place, on blossom at a a time.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Katalyst Media. Executive Produced by Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Jason Goldberg, Rod Aissa, and Karey Burke.

HEY BITCHES (REALITY)

William Sledd, a 24-year old Kentucky native who has been touted as one of the Internet's buzziest personalities has garnered a pilot which will follow Sledd as he contemplates making the leap from his hometown of Paducah, Kentucky to the world of high fashion in New York.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Realand Productions.

HITMAKERS

Which takes the reality-competition formula and applies it to aspiring singer-songwriters. In each episode the winning song will be performed by a top musical artist.

THE INN CROWD (REALITY)

Teams battle to build the best Bed-and-Breakfast.

Premiere Date: Wednesday nights, start date and time TBA.

IM NOT MYSELF THESE DAYS (REALITY)

a one-hour scripted drama based on the novel of the same name. The series follows a straight, married man who lives a double-life as a drag queen. The series is from producer Darren Star, who is the creator of Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place and Sex & The City.

JACKIE'S GYM TAKEOVER (REALITY)

Trainer Jackie Warner serves as a Gordon-Ramsay-esque fitness club savior.

Premiere Date: TBA

JO DE LA ROSA (REALITY)

One hour reality pilot starring Jo De La Rosa, formerly on REAL HOUSEWIVES, who lives in LA and is working on a singing career as she tries to find love.

Premiere Date: TBA

LAURA BENNETT (WT) (DOCU/REALITY)

Her trademark red hair is never out of place and her lipstick is always perfect. From the looks of the perennially put together Laura Bennett, one would never know what insanity brews in her downtown loft filled with a husband, a band of misbehaving pets, and a small army of children under the age of 12. This hilarious docu-series follows Bennett, as she juggles life as a chic fashion designer and loving mother, where order is everything, but chaos is inevitable.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Goodbye Pictures.

MIA MICHAELS

Which follows the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer as she navigates the world of professional dance.

MANHATTAN MOMS (wt) (DOCU-DRAMA)

Manhattan Moms is a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into the privileged lives of New York's wealthy socialites.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Ricochet Television Inc. with Lenid Rolov serving as executive producer.

MONEY SHOT (REALITY)

Aspiring photographers will vie to find the perfect "money shot" all the while facing challenges and being judged by a panel of professional photographers. The winner will get a cash prize and a chance to have their work featured in PEOPLE magazine.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 25/7 Productions.

POLO (DOCU/REALITY)

A series about the lives of competitive polo players encompassing their beautiful wives and girlfriends.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Granada Ent.

ROOM SERVICE

A one-hour scripted dramedy set in a high-end hotel that offers its guests access to high-end male escorts.

SECRET LIFE OF SUPERMODELS (DOC/REALITY)

Docu-series about the world's most beautiful supermodels including Carol Alt, Maggie Rizer, Frederique Van Der Wal, Mariel Hemingway, Irina Pantaeva and Patricia Velasquez who are all close friends as they deal with work and relationships outside the modeling world.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Stick Figure Productions and Bayonne Entertainment.

SOCIAL HEIGHTS (REALITY)

Series follows a close-knit group of Manhattan friends as they do their best to climb New York's social ladder to become part of the socially elite.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by ABC Media Productions and Stick Figure Productions.

THE REAL KIDS OF ORANGE COUNTY (DOCU/SOAP)

The project, which is targeting a much younger set, is detailed as follows: "Bravo is looking for Southern California's most hip and stylish 18 to 20-something set for a new docu-soap. We are looking for young adults who are enjoying the South Orange County 'good life' and run with a busy social crowd!

Premiere Date: TBA.

30 UNDER 30 (REALITY)

Set in New York, follows several young list makers, including a chef, an artist, a real-estate nt and a gossip blogger which has supplanted gossip newspaper columnist.

Premiere Date: TBA. Executive producers Jonathan Prince, and Alana Sanko.

TOP CHEF JUNIOR (REALITY)

A cooking-competition series that would feature contestants who likely will range from ages 13-16. Magical Elves producing. Eight episodes ordered.

Premiere Date: TBA

20 MOST OUTRAGEOUS BRAVO MOMENTS (REALITY)

Viewers are invited to visit www.BravoTV.com to vote for their favorite Bravo moment. The top 20 moments will be packed into an hour long special to air in February hosted by Bravo programming executive and "Watch What Happens" host Andy Cohen.

UNTITLED FRED SEGAL FUN PROJECT (DOC)

A series based ont he hip fashion boutique Fred Segal based in Santa Monica.

Premiere Date: TBA. Target Entertainment producer.

WAR OF THE WIVES (ALTERNATIVE REALITY, 1 HOUR) (REALITY)

Each week, two experts in their field will teach two amateurs everything they need to know about their job and prepare them for a head-to-head competition.

Premiere Date: Wednesday nights, start date and time TBA.