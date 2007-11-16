Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - November 2007

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: Bravo



NETWORK TAGLINE: "Only By Bravo"



DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Arts, Drama, Comedy, Music, Reality



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 18-49 with a focus on Women 18-49.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 90 million

PARENT COMPANY: NBC Universal Cable, owned by GE

SISTER NETWORKS:

Bravo HD, USA, Scifi Channel, CNBC, CNBC World, MSNBC, MUN2, Shop NBC, Sleuth, Telemundo, Telemundo Puerto Rico, Universal HD, Weather Plus, NBC, Oxygen

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112

Main Phone: 212-664-4444

President, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks: Lauren Zalaznick

GM, Bravo Media: Frances Berwick

SVP, Original Programming and Development: Andrew Cohen

SVP Program Strategy & Acquisitions: Jerry Leo

VP, Original Programming, Head of Production: Shari Levine

VP, Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisition: Whitney Holland

VP, Development, and Head of East & West Coast Development: Cori Abraham

VP, Production: Christian Barcellos

VP, Development & Production: Eli Lehrer

Director, Development & Production: Jennifer Levy

Director, Programming: Lara Spotts



PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: Due to a number of factors, including volume of mail, employee safety, and legal issues, Bravo cannot accept unsolicited creative ideas or materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. Bravo does not accept e-mail submissions.

COMPETITION: FOOD, HGTV, Vh1, E!, TLC, Style, broadcast networks in primetime.



NETWORK URL:www.bravotv.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE