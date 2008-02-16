Bravo Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2008
NETWORK OVERVIEW
NETWORK: Bravo
NETWORK TAGLINE: "Only By Bravo"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Bravo is the cable network that plugs people into arts, entertainment and pop culture with original programming, acclaimed drama series, movies, comedy and music specials, and by showing a whole different side of celebrities.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Arts, Drama, Comedy, Music, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 18-49 with a focus on Women 18-49.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 90 million
PARENT COMPANY: NBC Universal Cable, owned by GE
SISTER NETWORKS:
Bravo HD, USA, Scifi Channel, CNBC, CNBC World, MSNBC, MUN2, Shop NBC, Sleuth, Telemundo, Telemundo Puerto Rico, Universal HD, Weather Plus, NBC, Oxygen
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112
Main Phone: 212-664-4444
President, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks: Lauren Zalaznick
GM, Bravo Media: Frances Berwick
SVP, Original Programming and Development: Andrew Cohen
SVP Program Strategy & Acquisitions: Jerry Leo
VP, Original Programming, Head of Production: Shari Levine
VP, Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisition: Whitney Holland
VP, Development, and Head of East & West Coast Development: Cori Abraham
VP, Production: Christian Barcellos
VP, Development & Production: Eli Lehrer
Director, Development & Production: Jennifer Levy
Director, Programming: Lara Spotts
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: Due to a number of factors, including volume of mail, employee safety, and legal issues, Bravo cannot accept unsolicited creative ideas or materials. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. Bravo does not accept e-mail submissions.
COMPETITION: FOOD, HGTV, Vh1, E!, TLC, Style, broadcast networks in primetime.
NETWORK URL:www.bravotv.com
