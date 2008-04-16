Animal Planet Strategic Opportunities - April 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

THE BEAR WHISPERER (Documentary)

Professional bear wrangler Steve Searles uses humane tactics to help control the bear population in Mammoth Lakes, CA.

Premiere Date: TBA 3 x 60 Produced by LMNO Productions

DOLPHIN WARRIORS (Reality)

Based on the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary The Cove, the series picks up where the movie leaves off. Like the film, which also stars animal activist Ric O'Barry, the series brings attention to the dangers posed to humans and animals by the market for dolphins.

THE GREAT RIFT (DOCUMENTARY)

3-hour special in which cameras take viewers from one end of the Great Rift, thousands of miles to the other, covering the mountains of Kilimanjaro to the Red Sea, to the Serengeti and the to the rain forests.

Premiere Date: 2010. 3 x 60. Produced by BBC Worldwide and Animal Planet

ICE DOGS OF ALASKA (WILDLIFE DOCUMENTARY)

A 2-hour special concerning the various dogs of Alaska and their special relationship with their owners and their place in the Alaskan economy and lifestyle.

Premiere Date: 2009/2010 season. Produced by Animal Planet & Renegade Pictures UK.

iPREDATOR (DOCUMENTARY)

Interactive gaming experience putting viewers into wild animal action using transformed live-action footage.

Premiere Date: Winter 2010. (Announced as part of 2009/2010 upfront presentation)

LAST AMERICAN COWBOY (DOCUMENTARY)

Set in Montana, follows three family-owned and operated ranches showing the calving and weaning to cattle drive seasons.

Premiere Date: Spring 2010. (Announced as part of 2009/2010 upfront presentation)

MADAGASCAR (DOCUMENTARY)

A 2-hour special presenting the island lost to civilization for 65 million years. This island known well to conservationists, is listed as one of the top global biodiversity priorities with its extraordinary landscapes, bizarre creatures and strange vegetation.

Premiere Date: 2011 Produced by BBC Worldwide and Animal Planet

NATURAL WORLD: HORNET WARS (WILDLIFE)

Upcoming episode of the ongoing series, honeybees go on a sting-down with the largest wasp on the planet.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Animal Planet Productions.

SECRETS OF THE CROCODILE (WILDLIFE)

Another Steve Irwin special tracing the slow evolution of these long-living animals.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TAKING ON TYSON (Reality)

The pugilist will take viewers into the world of competitive pigeon racing and breeding. Mike Tyson has raised pigeons for years and the show will detail how he got into the sport and what it's all about.

Status: Premiere TBA Fall 2010 Produced by Touch Productions and Tyrannic Productions

WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS TOWNS (DOCUMENTARY)

Documents places on the planet where civilization and the wild overlap.

Premiere Date: TBA. (Announced as part of 2009/2010 upfront presentation)