Animal Planet Performance/Schedule Analysis - December 2007

NETWORK

Animal Planet

NETWORK TAGLINE

"Surprisingly Human"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK

Animals, animals, animals...cute ones, fierce ones, in the wild, in the backyard, observed by experts, anthropomorphized, ranked, captured on video, competing, attacking, being attacked, being trained, being healed, being rescued...it's all animals.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING

Wildlife, Natural History, Documentary, Reality

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC

Adults 25-49

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS

96 Million

PARENT COMPANY

Discovery Communications, Inc.

SISTER NETWORKS

Discovery, Discovery Health (will become OWN in January 2011), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel, Planet Green, Science Channel, TLC

CONTACT INFO

Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Main Phone: 240-662-2000

NYC Address:

850 Third Avenue 8th floor New York, NY 10022

GM: Marjorie Kaplan

SVP, Programming & Scheduling: Rick Holzman

VP, Program Planning & Scheduling: Andy Weissberg

VP, Development: Charlie Foley

VP, Development: Marc EtkindResearch Manager: Lauren Goodson

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

(http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf.)

Go-ahead decisions are being made bi-weekly. The network welcomes ideas from established vendors, as well as new producers. Don't overdo it on a first-time pitch that could be, in their words, "shot down in 30-seconds." A tape is necessary if there is talent involved.

E-mail submission process is a part of it, before or after a meeting.

A one-page submission of the idea is sufficient.

COMPETITION

National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, sometimes the Mother Ship, Discovery

NETWORK URL

http://animal.discovery.com/

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

http://animal.discovery.com/tv-schedules/daily.html