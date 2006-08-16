Animal Planet Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2006
NETWORK
Animal Planet
NETWORK TAGLINE
"Surprisingly Human"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK
Animals, animals, animals...cute ones, fierce ones, in the wild, in the backyard, observed by experts, anthropomorphized, ranked, captured on video, competing, attacking, being attacked, being trained, being healed, being rescued...it's all animals.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING
Wildlife, Natural History, Documentary, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC
Adults 25-49
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS
96 Million
PARENT COMPANY
Discovery Communications, Inc.
SISTER NETWORKS
Discovery, Discovery Health (will become OWN in January 2011), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel, Planet Green, Science Channel, TLC
CONTACT INFO
Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Main Phone: 240-662-2000
NYC Address:
850 Third Avenue 8th floor New York, NY 10022
GM: Marjorie Kaplan
SVP, Programming & Scheduling: Rick Holzman
VP, Program Planning & Scheduling: Andy Weissberg
VP, Development: Charlie Foley
VP, Development: Marc EtkindResearch Manager: Lauren Goodson
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
(http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf.)
Go-ahead decisions are being made bi-weekly. The network welcomes ideas from established vendors, as well as new producers. Don't overdo it on a first-time pitch that could be, in their words, "shot down in 30-seconds." A tape is necessary if there is talent involved.
E-mail submission process is a part of it, before or after a meeting.
A one-page submission of the idea is sufficient.
COMPETITION
National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, sometimes the Mother Ship, Discovery
NETWORK URL
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.