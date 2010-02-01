A&E's Rob Sharenow

Robert Sharenow was appointed Vice President of Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming at A&E Network in January 2005. Sharenow joined A&E in March of 2003 as Director, Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming. He developed and is currently serving as executive producer on several critically acclaimed and hit real life series, including Dog the Bounty Hunter, Criss Angel Mindfreak, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Driving Force, Intervention, King of Cars, Growing Up Gotti, and Family Plots. In addition, Sharenow has executive produced several highly rated specials for A&E Network, including Star Wars: Empire of Dreams, Saving Private Lynch, and Playboy's 50th Anniversary Celebration. Sharenow also developed A&E Network's hit lifestyle series Sell This House and co-created Find & Design.

Prior to A&E, Sharenow served as Executive Producer of The History Channel's award-winning weekly series, This Week in History. While at The History Channel, he also co-created and launched the series, Extreme History with Roger Daltrey. In addition, he served as Senior Producer of a special commemorating the anniversary of 9/11, Relics From the Rubble. His other television writing credits include Michael Moore's Emmy-award-winning TV Nation and the Emmy-award-winning children's series Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego. Sharenow's screenplay, Stephen Crane's The Monster, was bought by Hallmark Hall of Fame.

He is a graduate of Brandeis University. He received his Master's degree from New York University where he held a fellowship in the American Studies department.