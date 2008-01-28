A&E Strategic Opportunities - January 2008

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: A&E

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Real Life. Drama"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: A&E Network offers a diverse mix of programming; ranging from the network's signature Real-Life Series franchise, including the series DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER, INTERVENTION, GENE SIMMONS FAMILY JEWELS, and CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK, to original movies, dramatic series and justice shows. A&E has also invested in high-profile off-network series, such as 24, CSI: MIAMI and THE SOPRANOS.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Documentary, Reality, Investigative, Lifestyle, Drama

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 25-54, with a female skew for most programs.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 98.1 million

PARENT COMPANY: A&E Television Networks, a joint venture of The Hearst Corporation, ABC, Inc. and NBC Universal



SISTER NETWORKS:

Domestic: A&E HD, The Biography Channel, History Channel, History International, History Channel en Espanol, Military History Channel, Crime & Investigation Network

A&E: Canada, Latin America.

The History Channel: Latin America, UK/Ireland (+ History Channel HD), Spain/Portugal (Canal de Historia), Australia, Israel (Arutz Hahistoria), Turkey, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Korea, Italy, Thailand, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, New Zealand, Greece/Cyprus, Africa, Middle East

The Biography Channel: UK/Ireland, Spain/Portugal, Australia, Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Austria

Crime & Investigation: UK/Ireland, Australia, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brunei

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 235 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017

Main Phone: 212-210-1400

CEO AETN: Abbe Raven

President & GM: Robert DiBitetto

SVP, Original Drama Programming: Tana Nugent Jamieson

SVP, Digital Media, AETN: Paul Jelinek

SVP, Program Planning & Acquisitions: Tom Moody

SVP, Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming: Rob Sharenow

VP, Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming: Neil A. Cohen

VP, Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming: Elaine Frontain Bryant

VP, Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming: Laura Fleury

VP, Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming: Scott Lonker

VP, Original Drama Programming: Scott Vila

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

A&E has a strict policy against accepting unsolicited submissions but works regularly with distributors and talent agencies. Once a producer or other creative has secured an entry at the network, a treatment should be accompanied by a pilot or presentation tape, especially if the project is centered around characters or other key talent.

COMPETITION: FX, USA, TNT, Spike, TruTV, Lifetime

NETWORK URL:http://www.aetv.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE